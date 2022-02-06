5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

There wasn’t much fanfare around UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland. However, the dull main event aside, the show delivered some excellent action.

This UFC Fight Night featured many flashy finishes and one of the better fights in recent memory. That means fans had at least their fill by the time the headliner took place.

Nobody is going to be talking about that headliner today. That means it was a missed opportunity for the two fighters involved, but in MMA, these things happen.

On that note, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

#5. Jailton Almeida shines on his UFC debut

Jailton Almeida looked excellent on his octagon debut against Danilo Marques.

The UFC’s light heavyweight division currently houses many strong prospects, many of whom have now moved into genuine title contention. After last night, fans might be able to add Brazil’s Jailton Almeida to that list.

‘Malhadinho’ earned his opportunity in the octagon with a win on Dana White’s Contender Series. With a record of 14-2, with none of his wins going the distance, he definitely looked like a fighter to watch.

He wasted no time in proving his credentials last night, destroying his countryman Danilo Marques inside a round, basically dominating every facet of the game.

Almeida was able to get hold of Marques in the early moments of the fight before elevating him for a nice slam takedown. From there, he was able to advance to mount, take the back and hammer his foe with punches till referee Mike Beltran was forced to step in.

Essentially, this looked like your prototypical ‘Gracies in action’ fight from the early 1990s. It was made even more impressive by the fact that Marques isn’t a bad fighter in his own right, with a record of 11-3 coming into the fight.

Only time will tell how far Almeida can progress in what is a very fascinating division right now. However, based on this explosive showing, it’ll be fun to see how he fares.

