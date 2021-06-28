5 Fedor Emelianenko wins that will remind you why he was considered the GOAT

Fedor Emelianenko is regarded as the greatest Mixed Martial Artist of all time by many. He is one of the few active fighters to have never competed in the UFC and is yet regarded as one of the legends in the sport of MMA.

'The Last Emperor' is known particularly for going undefeated in 28 consecutive fights, which included wins over four former UFC champions: one Pride FC champion, one former Pride champion, and two future K-1 champions and Olympic medalists.

His fighting style is such that he excels in all facets of MMA. In his stand-up game, he relies a lot on his aggressive boxing and makes frequent use of the Russian hook, along with technical power punches to the body and head.

He usually prefers to get deep inside his opponent's striking range with smart footwork. His ground game usually begins through the clinch instead of the usual leg takedowns. He has great proficiency in hip throws, thanks to his background in Judo and Sambo. On the ground, he favors a very aggressive style of ground-and-pound over submission holds.

However, there have been some fights that have put his skills as a heavyweight fighter to the test like none else. On that note, here are five Fedor Emelianenko wins that will remind you why he was considered GOAT:

#5 Fedor Emelianenko vs Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira 3

Emelianenko became the PRIDE heavyweight champion after defeating 'Minotauro' in their first match by decision.

Nogueira was then seen by many fans as unbeatable due to his submission skills and endurance. However, Fedor Emelianenko quashed his submission attempts by keeping him on his back and defending with some brutal ground-and-pound.

Their second match ended prematurely in a no-contest due to an accidental head butt. Hence, a third fight between the two heavyweights was scheduled for Shockwave 2004.

In what was one of the few hyped-up trilogy fights of that era, the Russian fighter won by decision. 'Big Nog' was utterly dominated in standup and was taken down several times due to Emelianenko's hip throws that kept him on his back.

