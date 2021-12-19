5 female ONE Championship fighters you need to follow on TikTok right now

ONE Championship is home to some of the best fighters around the globe. The promotion offers opportunities for its athletes to showcase their talents in various martial arts disciplines.

However, more than being athletes, these ONE competitors are just everyday normal people who enjoy spending time on social media. It can be to interact with friends, fans, or strangers, share their highlight reels, or just let off steam by doing something they enjoy.

One of the most popular social media platforms today is TikTok, because of its easy-to-use interface for creating content and how easily content can be shared or viewed. As such, it’s not surprising to see that some fighters in ONE Championship have already joined in on the platform.

While ONE Championship offers a stage for their martial arts prowess, TikTok provides these athletes with an avenue to show their fun side. If you don’t follow MMA but enjoy watching content over at TikTok, then these female fighters from ONE may just be able to help serve as a bridge to connect the two.

From entertaining and relatable dances to impressive training videos and much more, here are five female ONE Championship fighters you need to follow on TikTok today.

#5. Denice Zamboanga - No.2-ranked ONE women's atomweight

One of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga burst onto the division like a house on fire, defeating two top contenders right away in Jihin Radzuan and Mei Yamaguchi.

Zamboanga is ruthless in the ONE Circle, with five of her eight victories ending before the final bell. However, outside of it, she is just a donut-loving dance aficionado who is crazy about her dog.

She’ll even drag in others to humor her antics, like her brother and fellow ONE athlete Drex Zamboanga.

Watch Zamboanga as she does her versions of the latest TikTok trends as well as offering a peek at what goes on in the gym when she trains.

As of this writing, Zamboanga has 10.4k followers on the social media platform (TikTok profile @denicedz) with 57.9k likes. You can also follow her on her other social media pages such as Instagram and Facebook for more content.

Edited by Harvey Leonard