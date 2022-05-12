5 fights that could be next for Charles Oliveira

At UFC 274, Charles Oliveira once again proved that he is the top guy in the lightweight division. He submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round to extend his win streak to an astounding 11 straight fights. However, the day prior to the bout, Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title after missing weight for the fight.

These factors complete plenty of intrigue regarding who Oliveira will face next. He has beaten a number of top competitors in the division, and other top fighters at 155 lbs already appear to be paired up in fights. There are also some big names set to return from injury.

All this means there are plenty of options for the Brazilian to face in his next fight. You would imagine it would be for the vacant lightweight belt, but beyond that, few things are for certain. Here are five fights that could be next for Charles Oliveira:

#5. Charles Oliveira vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Featherweight champion Volkanovski has a record of 24-1

In the press conference following Charles Oliveira's win, Dana White was questioned about Alexander Volkanovski potentially moving up a division. White isn't always particularly keen on moves like this but indicated that he would be interested in the featherweight champion one day fighting at lightweight.

“If he continues to win and dominate [at featherweight] and he wants to move up to [lightweight], he could take on the champion. Champion versus champion.” Dana White says @alexvolkanovski could get a title shot in his first fight at lightweight“If he continues to win and dominate [at featherweight] and he wants to move up to [lightweight], he could take on the champion. Champion versus champion.” Dana White says @alexvolkanovski could get a title shot in his first fight at lightweight 🏆“If he continues to win and dominate [at featherweight] and he wants to move up to [lightweight], he could take on the champion. Champion versus champion.” https://t.co/rFpNWHrE2C

He even went as far as suggesting that he could immediately challenge the lightweight division's champion. While there isn't a current lightweight champion technically, Oliveira is clearly the best in the division. Should the UFC fail to find an opponent for the Brazilian quickly, maybe Volkanovski could end up being next.

The main issue here is that Volkanovski must face Max Holloway in the trilogy bout on July 2. However, with the featherweight champion keen on remaining active, perhaps we shouldn't rule it out just yet.

#4. Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler II

Chandler is ranked no. 5 with a record of 23-7

Charles Oliveira's run with the lightweight title began when he won the vacant belt in a fight with Michael Chandler. Given that the pair have only had two fights each since and Chandler has gone 1-1 with a loss to Justin Gaethje, you might question if this one makes sense.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Ok, just watched #UFC274 - congrats to Oliveira...but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch. See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch? Ok, just watched #UFC274 - congrats to Oliveira...but I will finish you within 2 rounds in a rematch. See you this fall/summer. Who wants to see this unfinished business rematch?

However, Chandler is now riding an enormous wave of momentum after his brutal KO win over Tony Ferguson and has stated his interest in a rematch with Oliveira. With Dana White having announced his intention to re-book Beniel Dariush against Islam Makhachev, there may not be anyone else in the division with a better case.

The first fight between the pair was incredibly entertaining and you could guarantee a second fight would have plenty of fans tuning in. With limited options available in the division, if Oliveira wants to stay active, a rematch with Chandler could end up being a good fit.

#3. Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Dariush is ranked no. 6 with a record of 21-4-1

Charles Oliveira was expected to face the winner of Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush in his next fight. However, with that fight being delayed and Oliveira missing weight, that is now in some doubt. This is because the UFC and the former champion may want a lightweight title fight before too long.

But we all need to stop sleeping on Beneil Dariush. 7 wins in a row, 2 knockouts, 2 submissions. He's a beast but also very quiet so he doesn't get as much attention.

#UFC274 Listen, I get the attraction of booking Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. I really do.But we all need to stop sleeping on Beneil Dariush. 7 wins in a row, 2 knockouts, 2 submissions. He's a beast but also very quiet so he doesn't get as much attention. Listen, I get the attraction of booking Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. I really do.But we all need to stop sleeping on Beneil Dariush. 7 wins in a row, 2 knockouts, 2 submissions. He's a beast but also very quiet so he doesn't get as much attention. #UFC274

It seems as though Dariush will not return before the fall, and he will need one more win to guarantee a title shot. However, Oliveira has now suggested that he would like a December fight in Brazil, so there might just be enough time. If Darisuh could defeat Makhachev before that, he would become the front-runner for this bout.

Both Dana White and Oliveira have suggested that the Dariush-Makhachev fight should happen first. However, with December still a long way off, it would not be too surprising if ultimately the Brazilian is given a different opponent.

#2. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor

McGregor is ranked No.9 with a record of 22-6

Charles Oliveira has not been shy about his desire to face Conor McGregor. You can hardly blame him given McGregor may be the biggest money fight in the sport's history. With the Irishman set to return this year and no clear-cut contender behind Oliveira, perhaps now is the time.

McGregor has also indicated that he would like to fight Oliveira and could be returning at the perfect time to secure this fight. Dana White has previously indicated that he wants to re-book Islam Makhachev against Beneil Dariush, which could open the door for this fight.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Read more: Charles Oliveira wants to add two more finishes to his all-time record – in one night.Read more: bit.ly/38brNuJ Charles Oliveira wants to add two more finishes to his all-time record – in one night. 😬Read more: bit.ly/38brNuJ https://t.co/Nz8u1z1X50

However, there are some question marks here. McGregor himself has indicated he is unsure whether he wants to compete at lightweight in his next fight and appears to be keen on a welterweight fight. We also do not have a clear picture as to when he will return so for now we will just have to wait and see.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Makhahcev is ranked no. 4 with a record of 22-1

Islam Makhachev does seem as though he is the next man up behind Olviera at lightweight. He is on a ridiculous 10-fight winning streak and is currently without an opponent. While Dana White had initially planned to have the Russian face Beneil Dariush, he seemed a little less sure about that after Saturday.

White could ultimately be tempted to put these two together as it would be a highly entertaining clash and could be booked as soon as Oliveira is ready. No-one at the moment appears to be ahead of Makhachev in the running for this fight, so for now he is most likely the next opponent for the Brazilian.

This one all seems to come down to whether the UFC holds firm on making Makhachev fight Darisuh next. If they do, the Russian could miss out with a loss or could see another man take his spot whilst he takes that fight and then recovers. He may be in pole position, but many feel he needs a top-five victory first.

