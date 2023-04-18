Beating a UFC champion, whether former or future, is a good indication of a fighter's skills. Thus, the UFC has developed a cunning matchmaking strategy when it comes to building hype around a young fighter they believe has potential starpower.

The promotion matches them up with former champions, who appear to be on the decline. This introduces prospects to a casual fanbase that's more familiar with the recognizable names at the top of divisions. Furthermore, it also reveals whether the chosen prospects are skilled enough to defeat former titleholders.

Sometimes, however, fighters face future champions and emerge victorious. The only logical inference from such a situation is that both fighters are therefore capable of claiming UFC gold. Unfortunately, due to changes in circumstances, this isn't always the case.

#5. Ian Freeman, former UFC heavyweight

Hardly anyone who isn't a hardcore MMA fan or a historian of the sport knows who Ian Freeman is. He was never a household name and had brief, and fairly unremarkable stints in the UFC. In 2002, he faced an undefeated heavyweight prospect with exceptional grappling skills.

On English soil, 'The Machine' faced future heavyweight champion Frank Mir at UFC 38. With the support of his fellow countrymen, Freeman won in spectacular fashion, dominating the bout en route to scoring a first-round TKO. Unfortunately, his win wasn't a sign of things to come.

His subsequent bout was a first-round TKO loss against Andrei Arlovski, spelling an end to his time in the promotion. When he returned a year later, his bout was declared a draw and he never came close to competing for a title in the promotion.

#4. Alistair Overeem, former UFC heavyweight

If there's ever a list of the greatest fighters who never managed to become UFC champions, Alistair Overeem should be a staple. During his prime years, the Dutchman was widely regarded as one of the finest heavyweights in the world. Back in 2011, he joined Dana White's promotion accompanied by a lot of hype.

He announced himself to mainstream MMA fans with a dominant first-round TKO win against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Prior to his stint with the UFC, 'The Demolition Man' faced future titleholder Fabricio Werdum, defeating him via unanimous decision.

While 'Vai Cavalo' reinvented himself and managed to capture the heavyweight title several years later, the Dutchman never quite did so. He came up short against Stipe Miocic in his lone title fight.

#3. Derrick Lewis, UFC heavyweight

There has only ever been one heavyweight who could challenge former 265 lbs titleholder Francis Ngannou for the status of the promotion's most powerful puncher. The man in question is a former opponent of 'The Predator'. Derrick Lewis is a record-holder in the UFC, all due to the nuclear power in his fists.

No one has ever eclipsed his total of 13 knockout wins in the promotion. For that reason, when he faced Francis Ngannou, everyone expected fireworks. Instead, the bout between the two titans was a dud with a total of 31 strikes landed between the pair.

Regardless, 'The Black Beast' emerged victorious to become the only fighter in the promotion besides Stipe Miocic to defeat 'The Predator'. Unfortunately, he never quite reached his contemporary's heights as Lewis failed in his two attempts to capture an undisputed and interim title.

#2. Marlon Moraes, former UFC bantamweight

At one point, Marlon Moraes was regarded as one of the best 135'ers in the world. At his peak, he was a dynamic fighter with a breadth of knockout power, dangerous kicks and a slick Brazilian jiu-jitsu game. His abilities as a bruising Muay Thai specialist led to a four-fight win streak.

Along the way, he faced future bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling. Their bout did not last long as 'Magic' needed just over a minute to flatline his opponent. As Sterling went for a takedown, he unknowingly dove into the path of a brutal knee that knocked him out cold.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian's success wasn't enough to capture undisputed gold as he came up short against Henry Cejudo when the two fought for the vacant bantamweight throne. Regardless, his subsequent bout was another win over a champion.

He defeated the former featherweight kingpin José Aldo via split-decision. Despite beating two different champions, he never won a title himself, and his win over 'Scarface' marked his last win in MMA.

#1. Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, former UFC light heavyweight

The late great Anthony Johnson is one of the most feared fighters in the promotion's history. During his time fighting under Dana White's banner, 'Rumble' carved out a reputation for himself as a devastating knockout artist. Despite twice failing to capture undisputed gold against Daniel Cormier, he had a successful career to say the least.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/2b7bPmm VIDEO: Anthony Johnson puts Glover Teixeira to sleep with KO at #UFC202 . Night night! VIDEO: Anthony Johnson puts Glover Teixeira to sleep with KO at #UFC202. Night night! 👋 thesco.re/2b7bPmm https://t.co/Van1pLRgKB

His most memorable run as a fighter saw him defeat two champions, one a former titleholder, while the other a future champion. In WSOF 2, 'Rumble' defeated former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Three years later, he nuked the always-tough Glover Teixeira within 13 seconds.

Unfortunately, he never fulfilled his potential as a possible champion and embarked on a sabbatical from MMA after his second loss to Daniel Cormier. While he eventually returned to MMA, he signed with Bellator before health-related issues led to his tragic death.

