5 fighters Islam Makhachev must defeat before earning a title shot

UFC fans have some very different opinions about Islam Makhachev. Some feel he presents the same challenge as Khabib Nurmagomedov and believe his 10-fight winning streak should ensure him a title shot. Others feel he is untested and undeserving, given that he has not beaten anyone currently ranked inside the top 10 of the division.

The lack of big-name wins for Makhachev could well cost him a title shot in his next fight. Most fans would rather see either Conor McGregor or Alexander Volkanovski get the title bout before him. However, were he to beat a highly ranked fighter, those doubters would likely be silenced.

Here are 5 fighters Islam Makhachev could face to cement his place in a title fight.

#5. Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev has one win over fighters currently ranked in the top 10

Rafael Fiziev put the lightweight division on notice when he knocked out former champion Rafael dos Anjos in the fifth round of their main event bout. Fiziev has looked incredible since joining the UFC, and at this point, it is impossible to deny that he is one of the elite fighters in the division.

This fact makes him an appropriate opponent for Islam Makhachev. Fiziev may not be the highest-ranked name on this list, but he is right up there when it comes to skill level. If Makhachev were to beat him, fans would no longer be able to argue that he hasn’t proved himself against elite-level competition.

Makhachev vs. Fiziev would be an incredible fight given how talented both are inside the octagon. It would also be a fascinating clash of styles, considering Makhachev’s grappling ability and Fiziev’s incredible striking.

#4. Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has one win over fighters currently ranked in the top 10

While Charles Oliveira is clearly the No.1 fighter at 155 lbs right now, Dustin Poirier is very possibly a close runner-up. Fans of Islam Makhachev would likely debate that statement, providing the perfect opportunity to match these two fighters up and figure out who’s better.

Unlike Makhachev, there can be no argument that Poirier hasn’t faced tough competition during his UFC run. 'Diamond' is a UFC veteran that has competed against top contenders for years, and even though he hasn’t won the undisputed belt, he has taken out a number of top contenders.

There may be no better way of proving that Makhachev is ready for title contention than beating Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ is clearly a top five lightweight and would remove any question marks surrounding the Russian. The only reason this bout doesn’t rank higher is because of Poirier's potential reluctance to book the matchup.

#3. Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush has 0 wins over fighters currently ranked in the top 10

At one point, this bout was scheduled to be the number one contender fight in the lightweight division. Sadly, Beneil Dariush was forced to pull out with injury, therefore missing out on the biggest opportunity of his career—on the other hand, Makhachev lost the chance to prove himself against a top contender.

When Makhachev seemed to turn down a similar opportunity against Rafael dos Anjos, Dana White announced his intention to re-book the Dariush vs. Makhachev fight. While he has since back-tracked on this fight, there is certainly an argument to be made that pairing these two up once again makes sense.

Dariush ought to be able to return to competitive action before too long, and both men remain in similar places career-wise to the first time they were matched up. However, fans might argue that the Iranian-American is also somewhat unproven against the very top of the division.

#2. Islam Makhachev vs. Michael Chandler

Chandler has 0 wins over fighters currently ranked in the top 10

Michael Chandler has not been in the UFC for very long, but he has proven himself to be an incredibly entertaining, top-ranked contender in the octagon. After his ridiculous KO win over Tony Ferguson, many were ready to see him jump back into a title fight. While it may be too soon for that, a fight against Islam Makhachev makes sense.

Chandler likely needs one more statement win to earn a rematch with Charles Oliveira, and a fight with Islam Makhachev would certainly give him that opportunity.

The fight would also serve the same purpose for the Russian, especially when considering the entertainment factor that both fighters bring to the octagon.

Those who criticize Makhachev point to his lack of ranked wins and exciting fights. A fight with Chandler could put both those arguments to rest, as it is seemingly impossible to have a boring bout with the former Bellator champion. The two fighters seem next in line behind Oliveira, so it only makes sense to have them duke it out for the next title shot.

#1. Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje

Gaethje has 1 win over fighters currently ranked in the top 10

A fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje shares a number of the positives offered by a matchup with Michael Chandler. Gaethje is an established top five lightweight who is also known for his entertaining bouts. ‘The Highlight’ may be an even more impressive fighter, given his victory over Chandler late last year.

A Makhachev vs. Gaethje bout would answer a lot of questions for both fighters. Gaethje is now in an interesting place career-wise, having cemented his spot as one of the best lightweights in the UFC while also being finished in the first round of both his title fights.

If he is to earn a third championship opportunity, Gaethje needs to get back on track in a big way. He’s lost two of his last three, so some are beginning to doubt just how good he is. This fight would provide he and Makhachev with a huge opportunity, making it one of the most appealing fights in the entire 155 pound division.

