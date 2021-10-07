5 fighters who could be next in line to face Paddy Pimblett

After making a successful UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini in September, it appears Paddy Pimblett won’t need to wait long for his second trip to the octagon. Paddy Pimblett has announced via Twitter that the contract for his second UFC bout is signed. As of right now, no opponent has been announced for him.

‘The Baddy’ fights in the UFC lightweight division, arguably the most loaded weight class in the promotion right now. That means there is no shortage of potential opponents waiting to face him.

So, who is next in line for Paddy Pimblett? We’re likely to find out soon, but there’s every chance that it’s one of the following five fighters.

#5. Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Jared Gordon called out Paddy Pimblett after his recent UFC victory

It might not be the biggest fight possible for Paddy Pimblett right now, but a clash with Jared Gordon would probably make sense from a logical point of view.

Like ‘The Baddy’, Gordon is a fighter who formerly fought at featherweight before moving up to the 155-pound division recently. ‘Flash’ is coming off a split decision victory over Joe Solecki at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night event, with that win putting him on a three-fight win streak.

Sensing an opportunity to make a name for himself by knocking off one of the UFC’s most vaunted prospects, Gordon used his post-fight interview to call out Paddy Pimblett. ‘The Baddy’ quickly appeared to accept the fight via his Twitter account.

Gordon would almost certainly be a step up in competition for Pimblett in comparison to his previous opponent Luigi Vendramini. ‘Flash’ has fought in the UFC on nine occasions and holds an impressive record of 6-3 in the octagon.

However, the one drawback to this fight might be Gordon’s lack of name value. The UFC appears to view Paddy Pimblett as a major star for the future, meaning they may want to keep him away from high risk, low reward fights like this one.

If Pimblett really wants this clash, though, the promotion may well be tempted to book it.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard