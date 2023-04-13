5 fighters who could steal the show at UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

This weekend sees the UFC head to Kansas City, Missouri for its latest Fight Night event, and on paper, it looks like a good one.

UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen features a major featherweight main event. But there are plenty of fighters up and down the card who could steal the show.

With big fights in the lightweight, bantamweight, and light-heavyweight divisions, there’s definitely plenty to watch here.

Here are five fighters who could steal the show at UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen.

#5. Brandon Royval – UFC flyweight contender

Brandon Royval could be a title contender in the flyweight division

His bout with Matheus Nicolau is set for this weekend’s preliminary card. Meanwhile, it’s arguable that Brandon Royval is closer to a UFC title shot than most of the other fighters in action in Kansas City.

‘Raw Dawg’ is currently 4-2 in the octagon, and was last seen in a major win over Matt Schnell last May.

Since then, he’s seen two fights fall through, the last one coming when he suffered a broken wrist in December.

However, Royval’s wins over Schnell, Kai Kara-France, and Tim Elliott still make him a very genuine contender at 125 lbs.

This weekend sees him face off with Nicolau, who is ranked one spot below him at #5. The Brazilian has won his last four fights in the octagon, though, and should give ‘Raw Dawg’ a difficult test.

If Royval can come through, though, it’s likely that a title fight could be in his future. More to the point, if he wins, it’s likely to be in entertaining fashion – making him a potential show stealer this weekend.

#4. Clay Guida – UFC lightweight contender

Despite being part of the roster since 2006, Clay Guida is still relevant at 155lbs

Very few fighters who fought in the UFC in 2006 are still around today, but Clay Guida is one of the few exceptions.

The lightweight veteran is set to face Rafa Garcia this weekend in what will be his 35th appearance in the octagon. Remarkably, he’s not been doing too badly as of late.

‘The Carpenter’ has won two of his last three bouts. He submitted Leonardo Santos and took a decision against Scott Holtzman, with his lone defeat coming to the talented Claudio Puelles.

UFC @ufc



The legend @ClayGuida is leaving 🗣 BY SPLIT DECISION!!!The legend @ClayGuida is leaving #UFCOrlando with the W 🗣 BY SPLIT DECISION!!!The legend @ClayGuida is leaving #UFCOrlando with the W 💪 https://t.co/R05usQTBIs

So could Guida steal the show this weekend? If he can pull out another victory – which would be almost miraculous given he’s now 41 years old – then it’d be almost impossible for him not to.

Sure, ‘The Carpenter’ isn’t always the most entertaining fighter to watch, but his veteran status and cult standing still makes him wildly popular. Essentially, if he defeats Garcia, the roof is likely to blow off the T-Mobile Center.

He might not be the favorite to claim a $50k bonus, but at this stage, any win for Guida should be considered a bonus of sorts. He’s definitely got the potential to steal the show this weekend.

#3. Azamat Murzakanov – UFC light-heavyweight contender

Few UFC debutants made as much noise in 2022 as light-heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov. The Russian went 2-0 last year and stopped both of his opponents with brutal strikes.

Last March saw him knock Tafon Nchukwi out with a flying knee, winning a $50k bonus in the process, and he followed that up with a TKO of Devin Clark in August.

UFC @ufc



[ AZAMAT MURZAKANOV WITH THE FLYING KNEE COMEBACK 🤯 #UFCVegas50 | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus AZAMAT MURZAKANOV WITH THE FLYING KNEE COMEBACK 🤯[ #UFCVegas50 | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/vzdiXXbVNA

The Russian is 12-0 in MMA overall, and while he’s already 34 years old, there’s still time for him to become a contender in the light-heavyweight division.

More to the point, the fact that he’s only ever gone the distance twice in those 12 victories means that there’s always the potential for him to steal the show.

This weekend sees him face off with #13-ranked Dustin Jacoby. If he can beat the former professional kickboxer, then it’s likely he’ll find himself in the top 15 at 205 lbs.

Whether Murzakanov can overcome a fighter who looks like a stylistically difficult foe is a fair question. If he does, though, it’s likely to come in violent fashion, making him a man to watch this weekend.

#2. Edson Barboza – UFC featherweight contender

Edson Barboza has the ability to steal the show whenever he fights

One fighter in action this weekend who has the ability to steal the show any time he fights is veteran Edson Barboza.

‘Junior’ has been part of the UFC’s roster now for well over a decade, having debuted in the octagon back in November 2010. Over that time, he’s been involved in a number of crazy wars, has pulled out some spectacular knockouts, and has claimed 10 performance bonuses.

danawhite @danawhite Another amazing Kick KO is Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio! #DWCOTD http://t.co/dmmDKlpEA5 Another amazing Kick KO is Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio! #DWCOTD http://t.co/dmmDKlpEA5

In fact, the Brazilian is tied for the most Fight of the Night bonuses in UFC history, along with Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar, and Dustin Poirier.

Admittedly, Barboza has fallen on hard times as of late, losing his last two bouts against Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell.

However, both Chikadze and Mitchell are amongst the best 145lbers in the world right now. Prior to that, he took out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion, suggesting he’s still explosive enough to deliver the goods.

This weekend’s opponent, Billy Quarantillo, is talented, but he isn’t on the level of Barboza’s last two foes. That means that ‘Junior’ could well produce another violent knockout – and steal the show in the process.

#1. Chris Gutierrez – UFC bantamweight contender

Chris Gutierrez has the potential to become a star at 135lbs

While this weekend’s UFC event is packed full of talented fighters, the man most likely to steal the show is definitely bantamweight prospect Chris Gutierrez.

‘El Guapo’ is on a fantastic run of form right now. if he can defeat Pedro Munhoz in their highly anticipated bout, it’ll be hard not to consider him a genuine threat to the bantamweight title currently held by Aljamain Sterling.

Since losing his octagon debut to Raoni Barcelos back in 2018, Gutierrez has not lost a fight. He’s also been stopping his opponents in truly vicious and entertaining fashion.

2022 saw him take out Danaa Batgerel with a spinning back fist. In November, he really made his name by retiring the legendary Frankie Edgar with a brutal flying knee.

UFC @ufc



A perfect knee up the middle ends this one early Chris Gutierrez stops Frankie EdgarA perfect knee up the middle ends this one early #UFC281 Chris Gutierrez stops Frankie Edgar 😳A perfect knee up the middle ends this one early #UFC281 https://t.co/M5A0A1VKYq

Essentially, this dangerous bantamweight seems to have all the tools needed to become a major star in one of the promotion’s most packed divisions.

