5 fighters who could steal the show at UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

This weekend sees the UFC head back to its Las Vegas base for another Fight Night event. While the card has lost its co-main event, it still like a solid card.

UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes features a major heavyweight headliner. Outside of that, there are a number of outstanding fighters set for action.

Could any of them steal the show from the headliners? Given Blaydes and Pavlovich’s finishing rate it’ll be tricky, but it’s still possible.

Here are five fighters who could steal the show at UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes.

#5. Bruno Silva – UFC middleweight contender

Bruno Silva packs huge power in his punches

If you rewind to just over a year ago, few prospects in the UFC were garnering as much hype as Bruno Silva.

‘Blindado’ burst onto the scene in the summer of 2021, returning from a USADA-related suspension to knock out three straight opponents in violent fashion. With a record of 22-6 with 19 wins by KO, Silva looked like a future title contender.

UFC @ufc



Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! THERE IT IS, FOLKS!!!!Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! #UFC269 THERE IT IS, FOLKS!!!! 👏🇧🇷 Bruno Silva just came with a STATEMENT! #UFC269 https://t.co/IZ7nb3Zekr

However, the Brazilian has now not won since December 2021, losing two straight bouts. Sure, there was no shame in going the distance in a loss to Alex Pereira, but last time Silva was in action, he was well beaten by journeyman Gerald Meerschaert.

Everyone knows ‘Blindado’ packs power in his punches though, and this weekend is his chance to right the ship.

Opponent Brad Tavares is not an easy fight – the fact that he’s been in the promotion since 2010 tells its own story – but he’s also on the downswing of his career and is no longer as durable as he once was.

Therefore, if Silva can catch him with something nasty, he could definitely finish him – and if he can do it violently, he could definitely steal the show.

#4. Mohammad Usman – UFC heavyweight contender

Can Mohammad Usman emulate his brother Kamaru and pull off a big win this weekend?

At the reality show’s peak, in the late 2000’s, the idea that a TUF champion could be buried on the undercard of a UFC would’ve been laughable.

These days, though, winning TUF doesn’t seem as big a deal. Hence, Mohammad Usman (champion of the 30th season), is stuck on the preliminary card this weekend against newcomer Junior Tafa.

If his brutal knockout win over Zac Pauga last August is anything to go by, the brother of former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman could definitely end up stealing the show this weekend.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas59 MOHAMMED USMAN WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER WITH AUTHORITY MOHAMMED USMAN WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER WITH AUTHORITY 💥 #UFCVegas59 https://t.co/zI9thUfq6b

Like his brother, Usman packs huge power in his punches, but he’s also a powerful wrestler and top-tier athlete.

His losses to Don’Tale Mayes and Brandon Sayles might suggest he’s got a ceiling, but for now it should be fun to track his journey through the heavyweight rankings for as long as it goes on.

It doesn’t feel likely that ‘The Motor’ will be derailed this weekend. Tafa has just four professional fights to his name and while he’s won all four by knockout, it feels doubtful that he’s got what it takes to dispatch Usman.

Either way, though, this fight should end with a bang, making it one to keep a close eye on this weekend.

#3. Matthew Semelsberger – UFC welterweight contender

Matthew Semelsberger will be hoping to steal the show this weekend

The opening fight of this weekend’s main card sees two welterweight prospects in Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger facing off with one another. In many ways, it feels like either man could easily steal the show.

Of the two, Semelsberger has slightly more experience, particularly in the UFC. ‘Semi the Jedi’ debuted back in August 2020, and has put together an octagon record of 5-2 in the three years that have followed.

His knockout wins over Jason Witt and Martin Sano showed off his violent punching power, marking him out as an exciting fighter. It was his win over Jake Matthews last December that showed glimpses of an elite-level talent threatening to break out.

Semelsberger should have his hands full with Wells this weekend, but if he can pull out a win in dominant fashion, then it’ll be hard for fans not to get excited.

Overall, ‘Semi the Jedi’ seems to have a bright future ahead of him, and he could definitely steal the show with a win this weekend.

#2. Jeremiah Wells – UFC welterweight contender

Jeremiah Wells seems to have the power to finish any foe in the octagon

While Matthew Semelsberger’s win over Jake Matthews is probably more impressive than anything Jeremiah Wells has produced in his UFC career thus far, it’s arguable that Wells is more likely to steal the show this weekend.

It's owed to the fact that he’s been able to finish all three of his opponents in the octagon to date, taking his overall record to 11-2-1.

Wells debuted with an upset win over TUF Brazil 3 winner Warlley Alves, who he knocked out in the second round. Since then, he’s also put away Mike Mathetha and Court McGee, winning a $50k bonus for his knockout of ‘The Crusher’ last June.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Nothing but power from the Philly-tough Jeremiah Wells in his UFC debut! WHAT A WAY TO ENTER THE BIG SHOW!Nothing but power from the Philly-tough Jeremiah Wells in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas30 WHAT A WAY TO ENTER THE BIG SHOW! 😱😤 Nothing but power from the Philly-tough Jeremiah Wells in his UFC debut! #UFCVegas30 https://t.co/0oy5M2962z

It’s arguable that he’s less rounded than Semelsberger, but it’s also arguable that he hits much harder. To be fair, he does have four submission wins to his name.

More importantly, he’s only been the distance in two of his eleven victories, suggesting he’s a consummate finisher. If he can take out ‘Semi the Jedi’ this weekend then it’ll be hard not to get onto his bandwagon.

#1. Jared Gordon – UFC lightweight contender

After his controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett, can Jared Gordon rebound this weekend?

Despite officially suffering a defeat in his last trip to the octagon, it’s arguable that more UFC fans now recognize Jared Gordon than ever before.

That’s because, in the eyes of most fans, ‘Flash’ deserved the nod over the heavily hyped Paddy Pimblett, seemingly getting the better of him in most of their exchanges.

This weekend marks a chance for Gordon to get back into the winner’s circle, as he faces veteran Bobby Green. Despite ‘King’ having more experience, this does seem like a viable fight for Gordon.

Green is coming off two straight losses, and at the age of 36, seems to be slowing down to a degree. He was also knocked out by Drew Dober in his last fight.

Can Gordon pull off the same feat as Dober? On the face of it, that seems doubtful, as ‘Flash’ has gone the distance in eleven of his 19 wins and has only finished one foe in the UFC.

Despite this, he’s clearly a talented fighter, and if he can produce a strong showing to beat Green this weekend, then he could definitely steal the show this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes