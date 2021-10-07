5 fighters who thrived in the UFC after their 40th birthday

The UFC is always viewed as no country for old men. Younger fighters continually rise up the ranks and naturally defeat and overtake their older rivals in something parallel to the circle of life. On occasion, however, older fighters have thrived inside the UFC, with some even managing to find success after their 40th birthday.

Naturally, such fighters are a rarity, with the skills of most beginning to fade as soon as they reach their late thirties. But every rule has its fair share of exceptions and the UFC is no different.

Whether former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who is set to headline a UFC Fight Night on the day before her 40th birthday next weekend, can find the same level of success is a question mark. If she does, she’ll be in fine company.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193 ⚡️🌏Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193 ⚡️🌏Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. https://t.co/hE6iDqDmCQ

With that considered, here are five fighters who thrived in the UFC after their 40th birthday.

#5. Aleksei Oleinik – UFC heavyweight

Aleksei Oleinik is still a contender in the UFC heavyweight division despite being way over 40

One of the oldest fighters currently on the UFC’s roster is heavyweight contender Aleksei Oleinik. He was already a senior citizen in MMA terms when he joined the world’s biggest promotion back in 2014. At that stage, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ was 37 years old and already had nearly 20 years of fighting experience behind him, as evidenced by his incredible 51-9-1 record.

The native of Ukraine made an immediate impact in the UFC by winning his first two bouts in the octagon. In 2017, just months shy of his 40th birthday, he became the first fighter in UFC history to submit an opponent with an ultra-rare Ezekiel choke.

FOX Sports: UFC @UFCONFOX Aleksei Oleinik finishes the fight with yet another Ezekiel choke. Aleksei Oleinik finishes the fight with yet another Ezekiel choke. https://t.co/UambFMvU57

Oleinik turned 40 in July 2017. In the years that have followed, he’s continued to prove that age is simply a number. Since his 40th birthday, he’s gone 4-6 in the octagon and has defeated opponents such as Fabricio Werdum and Mark Hunt.

‘The Boa Constrictor’ is now 44 years old. While he’s currently on a three-fight losing streak, the fact that his next fight is scheduled to be against grappling neophyte Greg Hardy, there’s every chance he could pick up another win before his time in the UFC is over.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard