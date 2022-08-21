5 fights to make for UFC 278 winners

The UFC's return to Salt Lake City was a resounding success as UFC 278 delivered on all fronts. The rollercoaster pay-per-view featured jaw-dropping finishes, blood-and-guts barnburners and some emotionally charged moments.

We even witnessed one of the most shocking title-winning performances in MMA history, but more on that later.

UFC @ufc Signing off from a spectacular night in Salt Lake City 🫡 #UFC278

The landscape of the MMA world is ever-changing and the victors at UFC 278 will be looking to carry their momentum forward and move on to bigger things down the line.

Here are five fights to make for the biggest winners at UFC 278.

#5. Marcin Tybura vs. Chris Daukaus

Perennial contender Marcin Tybura was expected to be a stepping stone for surging heavyweight prospect Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278. The Polish national upset the odds and became the first fighter to beat Romanov, winning via decision in their preliminary card matchup.

Tybura still holds a place in the heavyweight top 15 and will be eyeing a higher ranked opponent in his next outing. A fight against Chris Daukaus seems logical and is a decent stylistic matchup as well.

Like Tybura, Daukaus is a striker, and a fight between the two should be an entertaining watch. Moreover, with regards to the landscape of the division, both heavyweights are in gatekeeper positions and will be itching to break into the upper echalons of the rankings.

Daukaus is coming off back-to-back knockout losses to top contenders Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. Tybura is a favorable matchup for the Philadelphia native and this is the ideal opponent for his return. Regardless, Daukaus vs. Tybura is a fun fan-friendly fight and appears to make sense for all parties involved.

#4. Tyson Pedro vs. winner of UFC 279's Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

Tyson Pedro's comeback is well underway as the Australian light heavyweight picked up another knockout victory. After a four-year stint on the sidelines, Pedro returned to action in April earlier this year and delivered a highlight reel finish. At UFC 278, he extended his winning run in clinical fashion, making light work of Harry Hunsucker.

UFC @ufc



What a FLAWLESS performance by @Tyson_Pedro_!



[ AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE!!! What a FLAWLESS performance by @Tyson_Pedro_! #UFC278 | Main Card LIVE on ESPN+ PPV

It seems clear that Tyson Pedro is back to his best, which should make things very interesting in the light heavyweight division. With back-to-back knockouts under his belt, he will be gunning for a ranked opponent next.

At UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz next month, No.13-ranked Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba are slated to lock horns. Pedro matches up well against both Walker and Cutelaba, and the victor of that fight is a logical step-up in competition for the 30-year-old.

Pedro is a sensational striker, and his last two opponents have struggled to keep up with his pin-point stand-up game. Training with the likes of Israel Adesanya is seemingly paying off and he is a statement win away from stirring things up at 205 pounds. Be it against Walker or Cutelaba, another knockout victory will spell good things for the affable Aussie.

#3. Merab Dvalishvili vs. Marlon Vera

Merab Dvalishvili claimed a huge scalp at UFC 278, defeating former featherweight kingpin and surefire future Hall of Famer Jose Aldo via unanimous decision. While the Georgian phenom's triumph was far from spectacular, it moved him into a strong position in the bantamweight pecking order.

Dvalishvili will likely claim Aldo's No.3 spot in the rankings and is now arguably one win away from a shot at the belt. With most of the top-ranked bantamweights already booked up, a fight against fellow rising contender Marlon Vera seems logical.

Vera, like Dvalishvili, is also coming off a win over a former champion. 'Chito' viciously knocked out former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz just weeks ago to cement his standing as one of the top 135-pounders around.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist CHITO VERA JUST KNOCKED OUT DOM CRUZ WITH A NASTY HEAD KICK #UFCSanDiego

With the bantamweight title set to be contested at UFC 280 between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, a five-round Merab Dvalishvili vs. Marlon Vera main event matchup could serve as a No.1 contender's fight.

Both bantamweights are on scorching win streaks and are in their primes, which makes for an extremely intriguing clash of styles. With Dvalishili's relentless pressure, Vera's potent finishing ability and both fighters' limitless cardio, this pairing is a no-brainer for a Fight Night headliner.

Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Vera art [Images via @merab.dvalishvili and @chitoveraufc on Instagram]

#2. Paulo Costa vs. loser of Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa picked up his first win since 2019 at the recently concluded UFC pay-per-view, beating Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision. The Brazilian powerhouse moved one step closer to fighting for the title again with his victory over Rockhold, but will need a few more wins if he is to contest the belt again.

With Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira booked for Madison Square Garden in New York, Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori set to co-headline UFC Paris and Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland slated for October, Paulo Costa may not have too many options when the dust settles.

A fight against the loser of the Cannonier vs. Strickland bout could be next for 'Borrachina' and makes sense from a rankings standpoint as well.

Both Cannonier and Strickland came up short at UFC 276 in July, losing to Adesanya and Pereira respectively. Whoever emerges victorious in their Fight Night headliner deserves a top-ranked contender, and the loser could find himself in Costa's sights.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full details: Middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland will battle to see who bounces back.

Paulo Costa was beaten from pillar to post by divisional kingpin Israel Adesanya in his lone championship appearance thus far. The 31-year-old appeared to be in the shape of his life for his fight against Luke Rockhold, and if this new-found seriousness is here to stay, the Brazilian has the tools to compile another title run.

Stylistically, both Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are excellent dancing partners for Costa as all three middleweights strongly favor the striking arts.With the UFC set to return to Brazil next year, a three-round middleweight scrap featuring 'Borrachinha' will likely blow the roof off the arena.

Paulo Costa against the loser of Cannonier vs. Strickland [Images via @borrachinhamma and @MMAFighting on Instagram]

#1. Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

Leon Edwards' wildly successful yet tumultuous run in the UFC thus far culminated in world-shattering fashion at UFC 278 as he dethroned the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman. Straight out of a Rocky movie, Edwards mustered a last-gasp head-kick in the final minute of the pay-per-view headliner to put 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to sleep.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY. HEADKICK KO. OH MY GOOOOODNESSSSS. HE SENT HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM #UFC278

Edwards' deserves all the praise for finding the fight-ending blow in the dying stages of the championship bout after being dominated in the previous three rounds. Usman's wrestling was on point and the former champion was en route to a decision win until his dome met the challenger's thunderous shin.

Usman's standing as a dominant champion will more than likely earn him a rematch, and the Nigerian-American vowed to return with a "vengeance" in his post-fight statement on Twitter.

At the UFC 278 post-fight presser, Dana White confirmed that the trilogy fight will be next for Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, with Wembley Stadium as a potential venue for the blockbuster rubber match.

Usman will have to enter enemy territory if he intends to re-claim his championship title. Now no longer the pound-for-pound king, 'The Nigerian Nightmare's legacy will be on the line when they lock horns for the third time. For Edwards, this will be a chance to not only come up big in his home country, but truly establish himself as the best welterweight on the planet.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards [Image via @MMAFighting on Twitter]

