5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Spivak

The UFC’s latest trip to Paris was definitely a success, as last night’s Fight Night card produced some thrilling action that lit up the Accor Arena.

With some of the UFC’s best up-and-coming fighters winning last night, the matchmakers definitely have plenty of options for them going forward.

Will some of the fighters in action walk into a title shot next? Only time will tell, but for a couple, it’s definitely possible.

Here are five fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Spivak.

#5. UFC heavyweight bout: Sergei Spivak vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Sergei Spivak struggled against Ciryl Gane's striking attack [Image Credit: @ufc on Twitter]

Sergei Spivak was one of last night’s big losers, as he was firmly defeated by Ciryl Gane in the main event.

Spivak had been riding a three-fight win streak prior to the bout but looked out of his depth with ‘Bon Gamin’, who brutalized him with strikes before finishing him in the second round.

‘The Polar Bear’ remains ranked amongst the UFC’s top ten heavyweights, but whether his striking game will catch up to his dangerous ground game is a fair question mark.

With that considered, it’d be a good idea to match him with another striker next, but perhaps one not so dangerous as Gane.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, then, would be a perfect opponent for him. ‘Bigi Boy’ is a remarkably heavy kickboxer, but has his own Achilles heel on the ground, meaning a fight between him and Spivak would be tough to pick.

Overall, this one would make logical sense and could easily serve as a main card offering on a Fight Night or pay-per-view event.

#4. UFC light-heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Khalil Rountree Jr

Volkan Oezdemir is now back on track [Image Credit: @volkan_ozedemir on Instagram]

Former light-heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir practically saved his UFC career last night by easily dispatching newcomer Bogdan Guskov with a first-round rear naked choke.

‘No Time’ had won just one of his last four bouts prior to this fight, and so it was paramount that he beat the late replacement. Thankfully, the native of Switzerland did just that.

Given that Oezdemir had initially been pegged to fight the unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov last night, it’d make sense for the matchmakers to put that fight back together.

However, how long ‘The Professional’ will be on the shelf is a mystery, and so another option could see Oezdemir paired with Khalil Rountree Jr.

‘The War Horse’ is a dangerous striker who is riding a four-fight win streak, and he also turned out the lights on Chris Daukaus last month.

A fight between him and Oezdemir would almost guarantee fireworks, so the promotion should look to put it together sooner rather than later.

#3. UFC lightweight bout: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Benoit Saint-Denis now needs a step up at 155lbs [Image Credit: @ufc on Twitter]

One of the biggest winners in Paris was undoubtedly French native Benoit Saint-Denis. He picked up his fourth UFC win in a row by brutalizing the tough Thiago Moises in the second round, and now sits on the cusp of breaking into the lightweight rankings.

Given his impressive form, it makes sense for the promotion to match ‘BSD’ with a ranked foe next time out, and so one name that could work is Carlos Diego Ferreira.

The Brazilian veteran is 38 years old now, but he’s also still ranked at No.15 in the division and is coming off a nasty knockout win over Michael Johnson.

With plenty of experience and finishing ability, Ferreira could definitely test Saint-Denis, but if the Frenchman could come through, it’d be hard not to see him as a title contender.

#2. UFC flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso or Valentina Shevchenko

Will Manon Fiorot receive a flyweight title shot? [Image Credit: @ufc on Twitter]

In front of her home fans, Manon Fiorot picked up the biggest win of her MMA career last night, clearly defeating former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas in impressive fashion.

After the bout, ‘The Beast’ called for a flyweight title shot against the winner of the upcoming clash between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

However, there’s one issue with that, and that’s the fact that Erin Blanchfield is also hunting a title shot, and it’s arguable that ‘Cold Blooded’ has been slightly more impressive by finishing her opponents off.

If Blanchfield gets the next shot, then, the best fight for Fiorot would definitely be against the loser of Grasso vs. Shevchenko.

If ‘The Beast’ could beat either woman, it’d be impossible to deny her a title shot of her own, and while she might not be happy with competing again before getting a crack, she might not have much choice.

#1. UFC heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Ciryl Gane could still be in the hunt for the heavyweight title [Image Credit: @UFC on Twitter]

Former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane got firmly back into the saddle last night, stopping Sergei Spivak in violent fashion with a flurry of second-round strikes.

The win was Gane’s first since he suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of current heavyweight champ Jon Jones earlier this year and puts ‘Bon Gamin’ back into contention.

With Jones set to fight former champion Stipe Miocic later this year, Gane will hope to claim another title shot of his own in the future at some point.

If that is indeed his goal, his best opponent would be Sergei Pavlovich.

The Russian knockout artist is riding a winning streak of six bouts, with all of his wins coming via KO or TKO, and it has been announced that he’ll serve as the backup for the Jones vs. Miocic fight.

Assuming he isn’t needed, then, a clash between Pavlovich and Gane could be absolutely spectacular, and would almost be certain to end in a knockout.

It’s the kind of fight that could really light up the heavyweight division going forward, so the promotion’s matchmakers should definitely look to book it.