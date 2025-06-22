5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr

The UFC visited Azerbaijan for the first time last night for a Fight Night event. Although the event wasn't particularly memorable, it did feature some strong performances.

Ad

UFC Fight Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. saw a couple of contenders cement their spots in the rankings, while other prospects climbed the ladder, too. So what's next for these fighters? There are, of course, plenty of options for all of them.

Here are five fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#5. UFC lightweight bout: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Ludovit Klein

Ad

Trending

Azerbaijan's own Nazim Sadykhov was one of last night's big winners. Not only did he pick up an impressive win over Nikolas Motta, but he also earned a bonus $100k for his night's work.

'The Black Wolf' is now 4-0-1 in the UFC and 11-1-1 overall, and so it's time to give him a step up in competition next time out.

The matchmakers typically avoid pitting fighters coming off a win against those coming off a loss, but a good fight for Sadykhov could be Ludovit Klein.

Ad

'Mr Highlight' was riding a seven-fight win streak before facing the top ten-ranked Mateusz Gamrot last month, and he pushed 'Gamer' all the way, losing via decision in the end.

The native of Slovakia would test whether Sadykhov can step up to the elite level, or whether he'll simply end up in a spot as a reliable action fighter.

If the UFC returns to Europe later this year, this would be a perfect main card bout.

Ad

#4. UFC lightweight bout: Myktybek Orolbai vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Ad

It's fair to say that before the UFC makes his next fight, Myktybek Orolbai needs to decide whether he's staying at 155 pounds or moving up to 170 pounds.

The native of Kyrgyzstan missed weight badly for his clash with Tofiq Musayev, taking some of the shine away from what was a fantastic kimura submission win.

If Orolbai can more reliably hit the lightweight mark, though, he's probably due a step up in competition. Thus far at least, his brutal grappling has proven to be a pretty serious weapon in a tough division.

Ad

A good fight for him next, then, could be Nasrat Haqparast.

The native of Germany is currently riding a five-fight win streak, and his solid takedown defense and strong boxing game could make him a tricky match for Orolbai.

If Orolbai could get past him - and could make weight for the fight, too - then it'd suggest he's ready for elite-level competition.

#3. UFC heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Ciryl Gane

Ad

It wasn't his best performance by a long shot, but Curtis Blaydes still won last night, just about edging past UFC newcomer Rizvan Kuniev.

The win should solidify Blaydes in the upper echelon of the heavyweight division, and while he isn't in title contention right now, a big win could easily move him there.

With that in mind, a good fight for him could be former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

'Bon Gamin' has not fought since a controversial win over Alexander Volkov, and the Frenchman has notably shown issues with his defensive grappling before.

Ad

Blaydes - one of the most dominant wrestlers in UFC heavyweight history - would be sure to test him there, but 'Razor' would also need to protect his questionable chin against the hard-hitting Gane.

Overall, this fight could easily headline a Fight Night event in the near future.

#2. UFC lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs. Dan Hooker

Ad

One fighter who turned his UFC career around last night was Rafael Fiziev. 'Ataman' overcame the challenge of Ignacio Bahamondes, defeating him via clear-cut decision and snapping a three-fight losing streak in the process.

Remarkably, the win was Fiziev's first since July 2022, with the Azerbaijani native sandwiching an injury-triggered loss to Mateusz Gamrot between two defeats to Justin Gaethje.

Still ranked at No.11 in the 155-pound division, Fiziev is likely to face another ranked foe next time out, particularly as he looked back to his best against Bahamondes.

Ad

A solid match for him, then, could be No.6 ranked Dan Hooker, who Fiziev actually replaced against Gaethje earlier this year.

Hooker has been out of action since outpointing Gamrot last summer, but his straight-ahead striking style would be a good test for the flashier Fiziev. With both men showing they've got ridiculous chins, too, this could be a fight for the ages.

With Hooker likely to be ready to return from his hand injury soon, assuming the matchmakers don't re-book him with Gaethje, this could be the perfect fight for him.

Ad

#1. UFC light-heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Jr vs. Jan Blachowicz

Ad

The biggest winner in Baku was Khalil Rountree Jr.

'The War Horse' claimed the biggest win of his career, as he comfortably outpointed former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the night's headliner, largely outclassing him across five rounds.

Given Hill came into the bout ranked in the No.4 spot, Rountree will likely crack the top five for the first time in his octagon tenure when next week's update is released.

Ad

Despite this, likely, the TUF finalist will still be behind former champ Alex Pereira and the surging Carlos Ulberg in the queue for a title shot.

The promotion could match him with Ulberg, but with the question marks around Pereira's future, it might be best to save 'Black Jag' for a possible shot at champ Magomed Ankalaev.

If that's the case, then why not match Rountree Jr with another former champ in Jan Blachowicz?

Ad

The Polish striker is ranked at No.5 in the division, and while he's coming off a loss to Ulberg earlier this year, his name and reputation still carry plenty of weight.

If Rountree Jr could overcome him, then he'd be close to another title shot, and would have claimed another big win, too, making this fight well worth making.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott Newman Scott is a veteran MMA writer with over two decades of experience, including his ongoing tenure in Sportskeeda, which began seven years ago. He has written over 3000 pieces for the organization, while also covering football. Before joining Sportskeeda, Scott wrote articles for websites like The Oratory and Inside Pulse MMA.



Scott has a degree in history, which drives his research skills and helps him compile accurate information. His long stint in the field helps Scott provide a clear take on important topics, such as the criticism of promotions regarding fighter pay. While he feels fighters deserve a bigger revenue share, he doesn’t want MMA to suffer with purse-split issues.



Scott’s work has been previously reshared by the former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. He uses credible sources, such as the UFC’s official website, during the writing process.



His dedication to MMA writing won him the Feature Writer of the Month award for Sportskeeda in November 2021.



Outside of work, Scott likes to go to the gym, walk his dog, and travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.