5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

The UFC made their latest trip to London on Saturday (March 22) night. The event was a solid one, with a number of fighters stepping up to a whole new level.

So what's next for the big names coming out of UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady? In some cases, the path for these fighters is pretty clear. In others, that isn't quite the case.

Here, then, are five fights to make following UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.

#5. UFC featherweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Calvin Kattar

While he didn't get a finish, meaning his win flew under the radar somewhat, Nathaniel Wood still impressed last night.

'The Prospect' - who probably ought to consider changing his nickname at this stage - dominated Morgan Charriere in all areas of the fight.

The win moved Wood onto a two-fight win streak, and he now sports an impressive UFC record of 9-3. Essentially, it's probably time for him to attempt to step up a level. One good opponent for him, then, could be Calvin Kattar.

'The Boston Finisher' is still ranked at No.14 in the featherweight division, and even though he's lost his last four bouts, the only time he was finished came when he blew his knee out.

Kattar can still compete with the top fighters in this division, meaning he'd be a real test for Wood. If 'The Prospect' could pull off a win, then it'd be time for him to get a number next to his name in his own right.

#4. UFC strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Alexia Thainara

One of last night's big winners was definitely Alexia Thainara. The Brazilian prospect made a successful UFC debut, completely dominating Molly McCann en route to a first-round submission win.

The victory was so thorough that McCann announced her retirement after the bout, giving Thainara a rather nasty feather in her cap.

Based on what she did to 'Meatball', there's no point in wasting any time with the Brazilian. She looks like she's more than ready to compete with the top strawweights in the UFC.

Therefore, a good opponent for her could be No.13-ranked Angela Hill. 'Overkill' is 40 years old now, but remains a fantastic gatekeeper who is somehow still improving. She overcame Ketlen Souza as recently as February.

If Thainara could beat Hill, she'd be worthy of a spot in the top fifteen - something that definitely seemed possible based on her showing last night.

#3. UFC welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Leon Edwards

While the UFC doesn't always match a fighter coming off a win with a fighter coming off a loss, it might actually be a good idea to scrap that method after last night.

Kevin Holland picked up a big win over Gunnar Nelson, looking as effective as he'd ever done at 170 pounds in what was probably the best fight of the night.

Former welterweight champ Leon Edwards, meanwhile, was thoroughly dominated by Sean Brady in the headliner, suffering his second defeat in a row.

Essentially, Edwards needs to face an opponent lower on the totem pole if he wants to bounce back. While Holland, no longer a prospect, could be well worth giving a step up to.

Obviously the issue with this booking would be the amount of risk for Edwards, who could slide down the ladder badly with a loss.

Either way, this would be a fun fight that could easily headline a Fight Night event in the latter part of 2025.

#2. UFC light-heavyweight title: Magomed Ankalaev or Alex Pereira vs. Carlos Ulberg

While he didn't get the finish he'd have liked, Carlos Ulberg still won big last night. He edged out former light-heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz, extending his winning run to eight bouts, the best streak in the division.

The big question now is whether the UFC will grant him a title shot. The chances are that it won't be immediate, as new champ Magomed Ankalaev will probably have to rematch Alex Pereira first.

Even if that's the case, though, the UFC would be better off putting 'Black Jag' on ice and having him wait for his shot at the gold.

If they don't, he'd be matched with someone like Jiri Prochazka or Jamahal Hill, and if he were to lose to either man, then there'd be no fresh contender in the division.

Ulberg, on the other hand, would make for a fun opponent for Ankalaev or Pereira, with intrigue particularly around a fight with the latter thanks to Ulberg's links with Israel Adesanya.

Overall, Ulberg has earned his title shot, and now it's up to the UFC to give it to him.

#1. UFC welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Ian Machado Garry

The biggest winner last night was definitely Sean Brady. The surging welterweight contender completely dominated former champ Leon Edwards en route to a fourth-round submission victory via guillotine choke.

Realistically, Brady could easily lay claim to a title shot after the win, particularly as he handled Edwards more impressively than current champ Belal Muhammad did.

However, Muhammad is on a collision course with Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov may be next for the winner of that bout.

Therefore, Brady could find himself faced with Ian Machado Garry.

'The Future' saw his unbeaten run snapped by Rakhmonov at the end of last year, and has already bemoaned the fact that Maddalena is getting a title shot ahead of him.

If Garry wants to get back into title contention, though, he needs to win his next fight. If he could defeat Brady, then it'd be hard to deny him. Likewise, a win for Brady over Garry would cement his own spot.

Therefore, this fight would be a great one to book, either as a pay-per-view co-headliner or as a Fight Night main event.

