5 fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

The UFC visited Charlotte, North Carolina for its latest Fight Night last night, and it turned out to be a highly entertaining show.

With a number of fighters picking up big wins at the event to move into UFC title contention, which bouts should they be booked in next?

As always, the promotion’s matchmakers have plenty of options on the table for them, and there’s a chance that this event could lead to some big things in the future.

Here are five fights to make after UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida.

#5. UFC light-heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Carlos Ulberg is the kind of fighter the UFC could get behind

Carlos Ulberg took his octagon record to 4-1 last night with an impressive knockout of Ihor Potieria. After a difficult start to his UFC career, the training partner of Israel Adesanya seems to have hit his stride, and his counter-striking looked excellent last night.

It’s likely that he’ll either be ranked within the top 15 at 205lbs following this bout, or at the very least, be knocking on the door of a ranking.

More importantly, with a fun fighting style and plenty of charisma, he’s the kind of talent that the promotion ought to be looking to protect and build up over time.

Therefore, a good opponent for him could be former title contender Dominick Reyes. ‘The Devastator’ has lost his last four fights, but he’s still ranked at No.12 in the division and still has plenty of name value.

If Ulberg could find a way to shut his lights out, he’d instantly become a man to watch in the division. Given Reyes’ shaky chin, it’s likely that ‘Black Jag’ could pull it off.

Overall, it’d be nasty matchmaking, but from a promotional perspective, it makes sense.

#4. UFC welterweight bout: Alex Morono vs. Matt Brown

A clash between Alex Morono and Matt Brown could be a lot of fun

Last night’s event saw three big winners in the welterweight division – Ian Garry, Matt Brown, and Alex Morono. While Garry is likely to move onto bigger things, the UFC could do much worse than to match the other two against one another in the near future.

Both men have been with the promotion for a lengthy period of time, with Brown debuting back in 2008 and Morono in early 2016.

More importantly, while both men are probably past their prime, Brown in particular, they can clearly still crack, as we saw when ‘The Immortal’ turned out the lights on Court McGee last night.

Morono, though, is dangerous in his own right. ‘The Great White’ holds wins over Donald Cerrone, Max Griffin, and Matthew Semelsberger, and can finish fights standing and on the ground.

Overall, the winner of this one wouldn’t become a title contender, but the fight would likely not go the distance and it’d be great fun to watch. With that considered, what would the matchmakers have to lose by booking it?

#3. UFC welterweight bout: Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny

Ian Garry has called out Neil Magny for his next fight

One fighter who definitely won big last night was welterweight prospect Ian Garry. The Irishman starched Daniel Rodriguez with a head kick in the first round and is highly likely to move into the top 15 at 170 lbs as a result.

Who should ‘The Future’ face next? Thankfully, he used his post-fight interview last night to call out a very logical opponent: No.11 ranked Neil Magny.

There’s a slight problem with this, of course. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ is already scheduled for a fight in June, as he’s booked to take on Philip Rowe.

Win or lose, though, Magny will remain a high-level gatekeeper to the elite at welterweight. Assuming he doesn’t end up on the shelf for a while, that still makes him a fair opponent for Garry.

Magny would certainly be able to test him in all areas, as he boasts an underrated ground game and a dangerous, rangy striking arsenal too.

If ‘The Future’ could get past him, though, then it’d be impossible not to take him seriously as a title contender.

Magny’s current booking may put the UFC off from making this fight. But it’s likely he’ll beat Rowe in June, meaning the matchmakers should hold off on giving Garry his next assignment until then.

#2. UFC light-heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker will likely have a top-five opponent in his sights following his win last night

Johnny Walker might not have produced an entertaining finish against Anthony Smith last night, but his more methodical showing was enough to net him arguably the biggest win of his UFC career.

Given ‘Lionheart’ was ranked at No.5 coming into the bout, it’s likely Walker will steal his spot when the rankings are updated next week.

With that in mind, the only match for the Brazilian that would make sense is one with a fighter also ranked in the top five.

One option, then, could be Magomed Ankalaev. The Dagestani hasn't fought since his controversial draw with Jan Blachowicz last December. But had things gone slightly differently, he and not Jamahal Hill could be holding the title right now.

On paper, Ankalaev is a bad match for Walker, but the Brazilian does have the skills to take out anyone in the division. More importantly, he could also bring out the best in Ankalaev by pushing him with his aggression.

Overall, this is definitely the kind of bout that could headline a Fight Night event in the near future.

#1. UFC heavyweight bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov could provide Jailton Almeida with a tricky test

The big winner last night was undoubtedly Jailton Almeida. The Brazilian utterly whitewashed Jairzinho Rozenstruik and can definitely expect to climb into the top ten at heavyweight later this week.

So who should the UFC match him with next? One opponent who could definitely make sense is Alexander Volkov.

The No.7 ranked Russian is a dangerous striker with the ability to take out anyone with his punching power, and he’s also won his last two bouts by TKO.

However, ‘Drago’ does have issues with strong ground fighters, so ‘Malhadinho’ would probably be hopeful of taking him out.

Given that the likes of Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, who previously beat Volkov, are now in title contention, this could be the perfect fight for Almeida next.

‘Drago’ might hope for an opponent higher on the ladder, but the truth is that he’s a high-level gatekeeper right now – and so this would be the perfect fight to make from everyone’s point of view.

