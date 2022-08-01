5 explosive fights to make in the UFC flyweight division

The UFC flyweight division has sprung back into life in recent years, and the future of the 125-pound weight class looks very promising.

At UFC 277, Brandon Moreno claimed the interim flyweight title to set up a title unification bout with former foe Deiveson Figueiredo. The duo are slated to lock horns later this year or early 2023, marking the fourth meeting between the two champions.

With Figueiredo and Moreno set to contest undisputed gold, the rest of the flyweights will be looking to stake their claim for the next shot at the belt. The landscape at 125 pounds will likely undergo a few more shuffles by the end of the year, which could further spice things up atop the division.

Here are five explosive fights to make in the UFC flyweight division.

#5. Jeff Molina vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev is among the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. The 22-year-old flyweight signed with the promotion last year and cruised to a quick submission victory in his octagon debut. In his second outing, Mokaev picked up a dominant unanimous decision win to further extend his perfect record.

'The Punisher' has reiterated on numerous occasions that he intends to become the youngest champion in UFC history and will have to win the title inside the next 18 months if he is to surpass Jon Jones' current record.

After two solid wins in his first two outings, Muhammad Mokaev will be eyeing a ranked flyweight next. No.14-ranked Jeff Molina appears to be a logical step-up for Mokaev, offering the Russian-born Englishman a chance to break into the top 15 at 125 pounds.

Molina is currently riding a 10-fight win streak in his professional career, with his last three victories coming inside the UFC octagon. The Dana White Contender Series alum is unbeaten since 2018 and will prove to be an interesting puzzle for Mokaev to solve.

Mokaev even called out 'El Jefe' after his latest victory.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Muhammad Mokaev wants Jeff Molina next.



Do you like the matchup? 🤔 Muhammad Mokaev wants Jeff Molina next.Do you like the matchup? 🤔 https://t.co/UZffB5dcdY

#4. Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji

Manel Kape came into the UFC with a ton of hype and rightfully so. The Portuguese knockout artist has devastating power in his fists, unlike most flyweights, and at just 28, 'Starboy' has all the makings of a championship caliber fighter.

Kape is coming off back-to-back wins over Ode Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov. He currently occupies the No.13 spot in the rankings and will be looking to ascend the flyweight ladder. A fight against No.12-ranked Su Mudaerji appears to make sense for all parties involved.

Su Mudaerji's last outing was his 'Fight of the Night' showcase against Matt Schnell wherein he displayed tremendous striking before being submitted. An all-striker matchup between 'The Tibetan Eagle' and Kape is guaranteed to produce fireworks, making it a no-brainer for the matchmakers.

Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

#3. Alex Perez vs. Pedro Munhoz

Perennial bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz has won just one fight in his last six outings. The Brazilian is nowhere near the upper echelons of the 135-pound weight class and as such, he has hinted at a move down to flyweight on quite a few occasions.

Munhoz has been on the UFC roster since 2014. Now 35 years old, if he really wants to make a run for a championship, flyweight appears to be the most realistic option. Moreover, the injection of Munhoz into the 125-pound bracket will further add to the excitement surrounding the division.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/9/19/2264… Pedro Munhoz considering move to flyweight following eye-opening fight with Jose Aldo ( @guicruzzz Pedro Munhoz considering move to flyweight following eye-opening fight with Jose Aldo (@guicruzzz) mmafighting.com/2021/9/19/2264… https://t.co/iFXIkp6hi1

The ideal fight for Munhoz at 125 pounds is Alex Perez, who has come up short in his last two bouts. Back-to-back first-round submission losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja have seen Perez drop to No.6 in the rankings.

A potential Perez vs. Munhoz bout offers both fighters a chance to return to winning ways. They are quite evenly matched as well, which should make for an entertaining clash.

Alex Perez vs. Pedro Munhoz [Images via @alexperezmma and pedromunhozmma on Instagram]

#2. Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval is among the most underrated fighters in the UFC's flyweight division. 'Raw Dawg' joined the UFC just two years ago and has already vaulted himself into the top tier of the 125-pound weight class.

With his wins over TUF winner Tim Elliot, former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France and top-ranked flyweight Matt Schnell, Royval has established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in the division. The win over Schnell in particular, a first-round submission victory, served as a real statement of intent.

Royval currently sits at No.5 in the flyweight rankings and is riding a two-fight win streak. The American is likely one or two marquee wins away from challenging for the belt and a victory over No.3-ranked Askar Askarov is the perfect springboard to title contention.

Askarov suffered the first defeat of his professional career earlier this year against Kai Kara-France. The Russian will be itching to return to the win column and re-insert himself into the championship mix. It's an intriguing matchup as well, considering Askarov's wrestling prowess and Royval's sneaky submission game.

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval [Images via @askar_mma and @broyval on Instagram]

#1. Kai Kara-France vs. Alexandre Pantoja – Winner fights for the UFC flyweight title

Back in 2016, for the 24th edition of The Ultimate Fighter reality series, the UFC called upon 16 flyweight champions from regional MMA promotions around the world. With the winner of the show slated to take on then-flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson, the stakes were high in this particular season of TUF.

New Zealand's Kai Kara-France and Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja were among the fighters featured on the show and the duo were matched up against one another in the quarterfinal round. Pantoja emerged victorious on that occasion, winning via unanimous decision.

Over half a decade since their first meeting, which was technically an exhibition bout, both Kai Kara-France and Alexandre Pantoja are tantalizingly close to becoming UFC champions.

Kara-France is coming off a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 277, which saw him come up short in his first chance at claiming UFC gold. Meanwhile, at the same event, Pantoja earned an explosive win over Alex Perez to further cement his standing as the clear divisional dark horse.

A fight between Pantoja and Kai Kara-France serves as a title eliminator matchup and should ideally be on the undercard of the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno title unification fight. Considering both flyweights' propensity for highlight reel finishes, this should be an absolute barnburner.

