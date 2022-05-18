5 fights to make in the UFC women's strawweight division

The UFC has a new strawweight champion in Carla Esparza. Esparza won gold for a second time in a slow-paced bout with Rose Namajunas at UFC 274. The fight was admittedly underwhelming, meaning an immediate rematch is doubtful. Instead, there are some fresh match-ups to be made in the strawweight division.

Rose Namajunas leaves the cage after her 5 round loss to Carla Esparza at #UFC274

The strawweight division may be the deepest in all of women's MMA. There are a number of big names up-and-down the rankings, as well as some up-and-comers and returning stars. With many of these big names having fought recently, we can now look ahead to what may be next for each of them.

Here are five fights to make in the UFC women's strawweight division:

#5. Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez

Angela Hill has now lost five of her last six fights

These two women may have fought a week apart but they had differing results, and appear to be in very different stages of their careers. Angela Hill is a veteran of the division but her loss last weekend was her third straight defeat. At 37, she should now defend her spot in the rankings to a younger up-and-comer.

Lupita 'Loopy' Godinez might be the perfect opponent. She defeated Ariane Carnelossi at UFC 274 to move to 4-1 in the promotion's strawweight division. At 28, Godinez seems like a star in the making and she gained a lot of attention when she fought twice in the space of seven days last year.

Godinez appears to be ready for a shot at the rankings and this fight would give her just that. While it would be a fun prospect versus veteran battle, it also seems like a evenly-matched pairing as Hill still appears to have plenty of fight left in her.

#4. Tecia Torres vs. Yan Xiaonan

Tecia Torres has won three of her last four fights

Both these women feature in the top 10 of the UFC strawweight rankings but are also coming off losses. A bout between the two contenders seems like an appropriate match-up that would identify who deserves to remain around the top stars in the division.

Yan Xiaonan is ready to be heard at



[ Sat May 22 | Putting in the work Yan Xiaonan is ready to be heard at #UFCVegas27 [ Sat May 22 | #ESPNPlus

Yan Xiaonan recently came very close to defeating the highly-ranked Marina Rodriguez. However, her record now shows two straight losses so she will likely face a lower-ranked opponent next time out. Tecia Torres was on a three-fight win streak before suffering a split decision loss to Mackenzie Dern.

With both women on the verge of breaking into the upper echelons of the division, now seems like a good time to figure out who is most worthy. This bout would allow one of these fighters to get back in the win column whilst the other would face a tough challenge to get back up the rankings.

#3. Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Jessica Andrade is a former strawweight champion and a flyweight title challenger

Jessica Andrade is a former champion at strawweight and after attempting to move up to flyweight, made her successful return to the division in April. While she has been calling for a title shot, she might have to do a little more to secure one given how deep the 115 lb division is.

Mackenzie Dern has won five of her last six and is looking increasingly comfortable taking on the top fighters in the division. She currently sits just one spot above Andrade in the rankings, so a fight makes sense for both women. The bout will give Dern the chance to prove she's ready for title contention.

As for Andrade, she would get the opportunity to strengthen her case for a title shot. With both women at the top of such a deep division and with limited dance partners available, this seems like the most logical match-up to make. It could also be a particularly special occasion if it were to take place in Brazil.

#2. Rose Namajunas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Rose Namajunas will now look to win the strawweight title for a third time

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza is the only person to defeat Marina Rodriguez thus far in her career. Rodriguez has won four in a row since and might be in a position to command a title shot if she were a bigger star. What she has earned is a big-name fight next time out and this would certainly give her that.

Rose Namajunas is in a tricky position following her own recent loss to Esparza. With little demand for a rematch and other title contenders already scheduled to fight, she might have a longer path back to the belt than she would have hoped. To do so, she will have to pick up some quality wins and this would certainly be one.

Rose Namajunas has a unique way of looking at her loss to Carla Esparza

Namajunas would provide the perfect test for Rodriguez. If the lesser-known fighter were to win, she would then be in a great position to challenge for the title. If 'Thug Rose' wins, she will be able to jump straight back into the title conversation where she belongs.

#1. Carla Esparza vs. Jedrzejczyk/Zhang winner - UFC strawweight title bout

Carla Esparza is the new UFC women's strawweight champion. While that fact is likely still sinking in for her, fans and matchmakers alike will already start looking ahead to who ought to be next. Given how her fight with Namajunas went down, an immediate rematch could be ruled out.

Instead, the UFC may have a ready-made number one contender's bout already booked. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang are scheduled to fight for a second time on June 11. Whoever wins that bout will snatch pole position in the race for a strawweight title bout.

Either fight would be huge for the division. Some felt Zhang defeated Rose Namajunas in her last fight so a win would give her a chance at redemption. A bout between Esparza and Jedrzejczyk would likely be even bigger, however, and it would be fascinating to see how a rematch between the two would go down.

