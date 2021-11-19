5 high-profile fights that can replace Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 269

The highly anticipated fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 269 is now officially off. Masvidal sustained injury whilst training for the fight and Edwards will not seeking a new opponent on the card.

Instead, Edwards appears set to finally get his rematch with welterweight champion Kamary Usman. Masvidal is being called out by former teammate Colby Covington.

While this create fun fights moving ahead, it does leave a bit of a void on the UFC 269 card. That is not to say the card is weak as it boasts title fights between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena and Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

That said, the "people's main event" would likely have been Masvidal and Edwards. With the card still over a month away, however, there is certainly time to insert a short notice fight on the card should the UFC choose.

Here are five possible matchups the UFC could use to replace Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269:

#5. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Sean Strickland

Strickland was previously scheduled to fight Luke Rockhold at UFC 268

While these two may not be the most high-profile options to grace the UFC 269 card, they are both game competitors who would put on a show. Strickland in particular has campaigned for a fight recently.

'Tarzan' was scheduled for UFC 268, but his bout with Luke Rockhold fell through when the latter pulled out injured.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Luke Rockhold announced in an Instagram story that he is out of his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 due to a herniated disk in his back.(via @marc_raimondi Luke Rockhold announced in an Instagram story that he is out of his scheduled bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 268 on Nov. 6 due to a herniated disk in his back.(via @marc_raimondi) https://t.co/fdFtp7Bil0

Strickland took to social media and explained how that cancelation was a real spanner for him.

While Gastelum isn't seeking a fight, he showed willingness to appear on short notice earlier this year vs. Robert Whittaker. Should the UFC come calling again, he might just accept again.

With Strickland ranked no. 7 and Gastelum rated no. 10 in the middleweight division, this matchup does make sense. It would add real firepower to UFC 269 and provide hard-hitting action prior to the title fights.

