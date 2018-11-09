5 Fittest UFC Fighters

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 182 // 09 Nov 2018, 06:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The UFC boasts several incredibly fit athletes

The UFC is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the premier Mixed Martial Arts organization in the world today. Considering that, it'd come as no surprise that the company's roster boasts some of the fittest athletes on the planet.

Regardless, fitness is a rather subjective term in most cases, as different people have different scales of measuring one's fitness. For some, fitness may mean excellent cardiovascular skills -- for others, it may be characterized by formidable strength -- whereas most MMA competitors often aim for the optimum balance between the cardio and strength possessed by one's body.

Today, we take a special look at some of the fittest UFC fighters who are renowned the world over for their incredible physical skills. So, without further ado, let's get to the cream of the crop in the land of the fittest -- the Ultimate Fighting Championship!

#5 Stipe Miocic

Miocic possesses otherworldly cardio

The firefighter from Cleveland who became the man to finally break the UFC Heavyweight Title defense curse, unfortunately suffered an upset KO loss to current UFC Light-Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel "DC" Cormier at UFC 226 earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Miocic remains one of the most well-rounded fighters the sport of MMA has ever seen -- possessing excellent cardio, great strength as evidenced by his clinch-work as well as overall grappling, and also happens to be blessed with God-given Knockout power.

As noted, Miocic became the first man to successfully defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship on three separate occasions. It's indeed noteworthy that the proud Croatian-American who was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, often credits his top-notch fitness to the fact that he trains consistently -- be it putting in work in the skills department, or focusing on his strength and conditioning routines.

Miocic also notes that his head coach Marcus Marinelli is one of the most important people who've helped him scale such great heights of success in the MMA realm. Furthermore, Miocic is known to be highly disciplined when it comes to his cardio workout routines, as the man often cuts down on excessive muscle mass, in favor of a leaner, less-defined body...

1 / 5 NEXT