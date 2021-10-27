5 forgotten UFC legends who deserve more respect from fans

The UFC is almost thirty years old now, and over the years, the world’s biggest MMA promotion has produced many legendary fighters.

While legends such as Georges St-Pierre, Ronda Rousey and Anderson Silva are well-remembered, it’s safe to say that many legendary UFC fighters have largely been forgotten.

These legends of the octagon have often been surpassed by fighters who came after them. However, that shouldn’t make their accomplishments any less magnificent – and it shouldn’t mean that UFC fans overlook them today.

On that note, here are five forgotten UFC legends who deserve more respect from fans:

#5. Frank Shamrock - former UFC light-heavyweight champion

Frank Shamrock has unfortunately been airbrushed from the history of the UFC.

It’s very easy to understand why modern-day UFC fans might not give Frank Shamrock the respect he deserves. After all, most of them have probably never seen him fight inside the octagon.

However, that isn’t really down to Shamrock – it’s down to his ongoing feud with the UFC’s management, primarily Dana White. That feud has meant that ‘The Legend’ has been largely airbrushed from UFC history, despite all of his accomplishments.

To say this is disappointing would be an understatement. Despite being persona non grata today, Shamrock remains one of the promotion's greatest ever fighters.

The adopted brother of fellow UFC legend Ken Shamrock, Frank debuted in the octagon at Ultimate Japan in December 1997. There he submitted Kevin Jackson to win the inaugural middleweight title.

He defended his title – which would become the UFC light-heavyweight title once the unified rules of MMA were introduced in 2000 – on four occasions, taking his overall octagon record to 5-0.

Moreover, his final title defense – against Tito Ortiz, who greatly outweighed him – was widely recognised as the best fight in the early days of the UFC. Its quality largely holds up today.

In essence, Shamrock was arguably the first truly well-rounded mixed martial artist. He was the first fighter to seamlessly blend striking with grappling, and mesh them together with phenomenal cardio too.

Shamrock chose to retire after the fight. While he would return to action years later, he never fought again in the UFC. Today he has been completely forgotten, but if any legend deserves more respect from modern fans, it’s Frank Shamrock.

