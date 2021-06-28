UFC fighters' ultimate goal is to become the champions of their respective divisions. Conquering UFC gold transforms the lives of athletes, putting them in line to face the highest pressure and the deadliest contenders. Conquering such challenges means athletes can become global superstars who bathe in riches and glory.

However, some fighters cannot hold on to the stardom and challenges that come with championship status. They taste the glory but only for a brief moment, folding at the challenges they face. Many MMA fighters who once tasted UFC gold are now struggling with repeated losses.

Here are 5 former UFC champions who have been on painful losing streaks:

#5 - Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade

After going 9-2 in various MMA promotions in Brazil and Russia, Jessica Andrade made her UFC debut in 2013. Picking up seven wins in four years since her debut, she earned a strawweight title shot against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211. Unfortunately, Andrade lost the bout via decision but went on a three-fight winning streak right after.

The UFC could not overlook 'Bate Estaca' anymore and gave her another shot at the title in 2019. At UFC 237, Jessica Andrade defeated Rose Namanujas via KO to become the new women's strawweight champion. Commenting on her glorious moment in the UFC, the Brazilian said:

"I knew it was my time."

However, Jessica Andrade could remain a UFC champion for no more than three months. She lost to Zhang Weili in her first title defense in August 2019 and went 2-1.

Andrade soon moved to the women's flyweight division and defeated Katlyn Chookagian in 2020 via TKO. After that, she earned a shot at the UFC women's flyweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko. However, Jessica Andrade lost to 'Bullet' at UFC 261 via TKO in round two.

The Brazilian fighter's championship days have turned into painful losing streaks. It remains to be seen how long the 29-year-old will fare in attempts to regain her title.

