5 reasons Conor McGregor will retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor look to put an end to their trilogy.

With UFC 264 coming on July 10th, the world awaits what could be a highly anticipated finish to a historical rivalry.

After their last encounter, people were stunned to see Conor McGregor suffer the first knockout loss of his career.

Many felt the Irishman didn't show any flashes of the fighter people fell in love with from 2015 to 2018.

But what happens if, in their third installment, Conor McGregor loses again? He has previously shown he is not afraid to walk away from the sport.

With that being said, here's a look at five reasons Conor McGregor could retire after a loss at UFC 264.

#5. Conor McGregor is set for life

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

Conor McGregor has said it before; he does not fight for money; he fights because it's his passion.

Well, what happens if he loses that passion? Nothing, because he does not need to fight anymore, not for financial reasons at least.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

The legendary Marvin Hagler once said:

"It's tough to get out of bed and do roadwork at 5 am, when you've been sleeping in silk pijamas."

The quote encapsulates what seems to be the problem with McGregor.

When the Irishman fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, he earned $130 million, which alone outweighs all the money he has earned in his UFC career. He also most recently sold his stake in Proper No. Twelve for an estimated $600 million.

Disclosed, guaranteed purse amounts for tomorrow: Floyd Mayweather $100 million, Conor McGregor $30 million. Both will ultimately make more. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 26, 2017

Nobody can blame McGregor for avoiding the brutality of UFC fights, especially when he has enough money in the bank for generations. Unfortunately, the Irishman may be forced to prioritize his physical health and will to get hit if he loses again.

It is not unheard of to see fighters retire at a young age, and Conor McGregor could be next in line to do so.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh