5 former UFC champions who could recapture a title in 2022

In the UFC, climbing all the way to the top of the division and winning gold is the ultimate goal. For the fighters that achieve this but are then knocked from the top spot, the quest for a championship starts all over again.

Some former champions have been able to deal with this adversity and return to the top of the sport. Fans only need to look back to last year when, at UFC 269, Rose Namajunas regained the strawweight championship that she lost back in 2019.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Rose Namajunas becomes the first female champion in UFC history to lose the belt and regain it. Rose Namajunas becomes the first female champion in UFC history to lose the belt and regain it.

Namajunas is an example of a fighter who had to build themselves back up after losing the belt and this is often the case for former champions. In other cases, however, fighters are able to quickly get a rematch for the title.

While it is highly unlikely every fighter on this list will be able to successfully regain the gold they once held in 2022, there certainly seems to be a number of former champions in a good position to have a good crack at it this year. Only time will tell which of the bunch will be successful, if any.

Here are 5 former champions with the best chance of recapturing their titles in 2022:

#5. Conor McGregor - Former UFC lightweight champion

McGregor was stripped of the lightweight title in 2018

Conor McGregor didn't have his best year in 2021, losing twice to Dustin Poirier and breaking his leg in the process. However, having now had successful surgery to repair the leg, 'Notorious' appears to be ready for another run at the lightweight title he won in 2016.

McGregor has already begun calling out current titleholder Charles Oliveira and, given the massive payday that comes with facing the Irishman, the champ seems very much interested. The UFC is always keen to put their biggest star in the biggest fights possible and a title bout certainly fits that bill.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

McGregor would also appear to have a relatively good chance in a fight with Oliveira. 'Notorious' is known for the blistering punching power and while the champion has been impressive, he has struggled at times in the striking department. Perhaps McGregor could indeed hold gold again in 2022.

