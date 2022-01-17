5 Francis Ngannou KOs that shocked the world

Francis Ngannou has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC in recent years. The reigning heavyweight champion's propensity for viciously violent knockouts has captured the imagination of combat sports fans worldwide.

Ngannou started training in MMA at the age of 23, unlike most of his opponents who've been training all their lives. His legendary power has proven to be an incredibly effective equalizer throughout his career.

UFC president Dana White, in the lead-up to the Cameroonian's championship fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220, shared some unbelievable stats pertaining to the power he possesses.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Equivalent to 96 horsepower

Being hit by a Ford Escort

12 lbs sledgehammer



Dana White on just how strong "The Predator" Francis Ngannou's punch is...



Francis Ngannou has 10 wins by way of KO/TKO in the UFC. That said, we thought we'd rank his five most brutal knockout victories.

#5. Francis Ngannou vs. Luis Enrique (at UFC on FOX 17)

Francis Ngannou’s introduction to UFC fans set the tone for the rest of his career. He made his UFC debut at UFC on FOX 17 in Orlando, Florida, where he took on Luis Enrique, who was also making his first appearance in the promotion.

Ngannou came into the bout with a record of 5-1. He was signed after making a splash on the regional MMA scene across Europe. Enrique came into the fight boasting a record of 8-1-1 (NC).

Interestingly, their bout was the first fight of the early prelims. Oh, how times have changed for ‘The Predator’.

Both Francis Ngannou and Luis Enrique were fairly one-dimensional at the time. Ngannou had a reputation for being a power-puncher, while Enrique largely relied on his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree to win fights.

The key to victory for both fighters was clear – Ngannou had to ensure the fight stayed standing up, while Enrique needed to take 'The Predator' down to the canvas and look for submissions against the inferior grappler.

The first round saw both heavyweights feel each other out in the opening minutes. Enrique managed to take Ngannou down and control him from top position for a significant period of time towards the end of the round.

After having success with his wrestling in the first round, Enrique attempted to do the same in the second. However, Ngannou managed to stuff the Brazilian’s takedown attempts, ensuring the fight stayed on the feet. Three minutes into the second round, ‘The Predator’ landed a clean uppercut that knocked Enrique out cold.

Watch the full fight between Francis Ngannou and Luis Enrique below:

