5 most genuinely hilarious fighters in the UFC

Genuinely hilarious fighters in the UFC offer fans a unique perspective, sometimes even in the heat of a contest. Yet, when push comes to shove, these warriors still know how to throw down at the top level.

In a wild promotion like the UFC, fighters break the fourth wall and give the audience some entertainment from time to time - whether it's Johnny Walker smiling at the camera in between rounds or Clay Guida belching up a storm sitting on the stool. These moments are why hilarious fighters are the people fans resonate with the most.

The UFC adventure is a turbulent ride. In a business where knockouts and submissions are expected, humor often falls by the wayside. On that note, today we take a look at five of the most genuinely hilarious fighters on the UFC roster.

#5. UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett's star was shining bright even before he linked up with the UFC. The 26-year-old Scouser shares some of the same accolades as former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Pimblett managed to capture the 145-pound title during his time competing at Cage Warriors Fighting Championship. Pimblett discussed his time with the European-based promotion and recalled when he met Conor McGregor.

Apparently, after watching Anderson Silva lose to Chris Weidman, Conor McGregor went scorched Earth and kicked a door down.

After leaving a massive mark on the UFC in one fight, Pimblett is definitely a fighter to keep an eye out for. After all, he's already called Jake Paul a "sausage" and admits he'd fight him whenever.

Interestingly, not once but twice did Pimblett decline offers from the UFC. The lightweight insisted that he was simply not ready to fight on the big stage yet. According to the Liverpudlian, he was still making adjustments to his diet, as well as dialing in his strength and conditioning programs.

Once Paddy Pimblett made it to the UFC, the lightweight made waves quickly in his debut against Luigi Vendramini. With a combination of COVID-19 protocols and bad luck, Pimblett barely made it in time to fight. After the logistics were resolved, one of the UFC's most hilarious fighters was on his way to the big show.

'The Baddy' made good on his pre-fight trash talk. Despite being stunned in an early exchange, Pimblett closed out his performance with a wild flurry of hooks to send Vendramini crashing to the canvas.

Fighters on social media often make jokes at the expense of others, and Pimblett is no different.

Dancing in jest after he won, Pimblett shows why he's one of the funniest fighters in the UFC.

