5 UFC fighters who desperately need a win to stay relevant

When UFC fighters have their backs against the wall, some shell up while others bite down on their mouthpiece, dig into their heels and start throwing hands until the referee is pulling them off their opponent. After all, in a promotion as competitive as the UFC, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.

In order to stay relevant in MMA, these UFC fighters are tasked with not only winning their fights, but performing with the intention of building their own brand as unique athletes. Talk softly and carry a big stick. In most cases, this would work as a professional athlete, but the bombastic rise of 'The Notorious' seemingly changed that. Talking matters and so do weapons.

However, when it comes to staying relevant, success and finishes are of course paramount to UFC fighters maintaining themselves in the rankings. As the world has witnessed countless times, once a UFC fighter has lost two or three bouts in a row, they might be on the chopping block.

Even so, sometimes the most visceral moments in MMA come from UFC fighters who have their backs against the wall. Akin to a clash in the octagon, these combat athletes contend with themselves more than anyone when it is finally time to lace up their leather gloves and walk down the tunnel.

Let's look at a list of five UFC fighters who desperately need a win to stay relevant in this ever-changing mixed martial arts scene.

#5. Conor McGregor - UFC lightweight

Conor McGregor stormed the company and took gold in just over two years. The Irish takeover in 2016 still rings to this day. However, as of late, 'The Notorious' has been unable to capture the lightning in a bottle he once had on standby. With back-to-back losses, Conor McGregor undoubtedly needs a win to stay relevant in the UFC today.

In their January rematch, McGregor fought Dustin Poirier on Fight Island. As the fight progressed, many noticed that former two-division wasn't using the same prodding kicks he implored during their first contest in 2014. Once the second round began, it became clear the toll that Poirier's leg kicks were having on McGregor.

After suffering a second-round knockout, McGregor vowed to exact his revenge against the Louisiana native at UFC 264. In their summer contest less than six months later, McGregor used his kicks early in an attempt to flip the script on 'The Diamond'. However, after being largely dominated for the opening round, McGregor suffered a brutal broken leg at the frame's culmination.

When UFC fighters accrue three losses, as aforementioned, retirement and pink slips begin to enter into the mind of a fighter. Fortunately, the Irish superstar is not there yet, but it will take a Herculean effort to get back into title contention in the 155-pound division.

