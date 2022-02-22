5 great UFC fights to look forward to in March

With just one more show to go in the month of February, March is almost upon us in the world of the UFC. And with that, four events are set to take place, including a major pay-per-view.
With four major UFC events set to go down in March, it stands to reason that there are a number of intriguing bouts booked for the month.
Sure, no title bouts are set to take place over the next four weekends, but that doesn’t really matter, as there will almost certainly be some amazing action to keep an eye on inside the octagon.
With that in mind, here are five great-sounding UFC fights set to go down in March.
#5: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell – UFC 272
Current featherweight prospect Bryce Mitchell may well be better known for spreading strange conspiracy theories – or for tearing his scrotum in a bizarre accident involving a power drill – than his fighting skills. But in fact, ‘Thug Nasty’ is a genuinely excellent talent.
Since debuting in the octagon back in 2018, the native of Arkansas has reeled off five wins in a row. While four of them came via decision, the other saw him use the promotion’s second-ever twister to submit Matt Sayles.
Essentially, Mitchell is a grappling ace with a rapidly developing striking game. While he’s currently ranked at #11 in the division, 2022 might be the year that he bursts onto the elite level.
That’s why his upcoming fight with Edson Barboza at UFC 272 sounds like such a fantastic bout. ‘Junior’ is arguably past his prime at this point, but his victories over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos demonstrated that if he’s given a chance, he’s just as dangerous as ever.
A win over Barboza won’t net Mitchell a shot at featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, but it’d definitely send a signal to the rest of the division that he’s for real.
More importantly, the fight – on paper at least – looks like a classic striker vs. grappler affair. With the styles of both men, fireworks could ensue when they clash – making this one of the best fights on tap in March.