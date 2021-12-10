5 hard-hitting predictions for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier is set to have his second shot at undisputed lightweight gold when he takes on Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269.

After what feels like an eternity, the rightful top contender in the UFC lightweight division will finally fight for the crown as 'The Diamond' squares off against 'Do Bronx' in this highly anticipated matchup.

It will be a remarkable showdown to close out the year as the man many perceive to be the uncrowned king of the lightweight division meets the most proven finisher in UFC history. Both men have been dominant of late, with the Brazilian champion boasting nine consecutive wins while the American challenger has three on the trot.

No doubt, UFC 269 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable cards of the year. In anticipation of the event, let's take a look at how the pros predicted the main event clash between lightweight juggernauts Oliveira and Poirier.

#5. Michael Chandler - Former UFC lightweight title challenger

Michael Chandler reveals his pick for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

If things had gone a little differently, Michael Chandler would've been fighting Dustin Poirier on this card instead of Charles Oliveira. Chandler came close to winning divisional gold at UFC 262 earlier this year, but was unable to finish Oliveira, who mounted a comeback in the second round.

Chandler has no doubt that Poirier will have his hand raised by the end of UFC 269. The former Bellator lightweight champion is convinced that Poirier's sheer grit and toughness will allow him to overcome the Brazilian titleholder.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Chandler said:

"I think they’re both well-rounded. [But] I think Poirier’s got a little bit more of kind of that dog in him. When the fight gets in the thick of it, obviously Charles Oliveira beat me in the second round, really soon into the second round. So we didn’t really see a lot of longevity in a fight like that. We saw him go three rounds with Tony Ferguson but that was more of a one-sided affair. I think a fight with Dustin Poirier, he puts it on [Charles Oliveira] pretty solidly those first couple of rounds. I think Poirier wins that fight by fourth- [or] third-round finish. If they do go all five, Poirier wins the decision."

Official pick: Dustin Poirier

Watch Michael Chandler preview Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier below:

