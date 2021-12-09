A look at Dustin Poirier's UFC fight history

At UFC 269, Dustin Poirier will have the opportunity to finally become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. He takes on the always-dangerous Charles Oliveira, who walked a similar path to Porier, capturing the title earlier this year.

For Dustin Poirier, his UFC career started in the featherweight division. His promotional debut came against Josh Grispi, who at the time was riding a 10-fight win streak that included victories over Jens Pulver and Mark Hominick.

Poirier put in a dominant third-round performance, utilizing strikes from the clinch and solid top-control wrestling to pick up a clear unanimous decision victory.

Poirier followed that win up with another decision victory over Jason Young, before locking up a signature D'Arce choke to submit Pablo Garza. 'The Diamond' was then matched up with another rising prospect, future UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway.

Poirier submitted Holloway in the first round with a triangle armbar, handing the Hawaiian his first professional loss. Poirier remains the only fighter to this day to have finished 'Blessed' inside the distance.

Dustin Poirier's next fight resulted in his first loss inside the UFC. He took on 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and whilst the two men put on a Fight of the Year contender, Poirier was caught in a D'Arce choke.

After that setback, Poirier struggled for consistency at 145 pounds. Wins against Jonathan Brookins, Diego Brandao and Akira Corassani kept his prospect status alive. However, a decision loss to Cub Swanson, as well as a loss to the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, stalled his goal of reaching gold.

Dustin Poirier as a UFC lightweight

After the loss to McGregor, Dustin Poirier made the move up to lightweight. The change in weight class instantly paid off as he racked up a four-fight win streak over the course of 2015 and 2016.

Finishes against Carlos Diego Ferreira, Yancy Medeiros and Bobby Green suddenly had people talking about 'The Diamond' again.

He then suffered a knockout loss to Michael Johnson, but rather than be discouraged, Poirier seemed to gain motivation from the fight. He went on to put together a series of wins against some of the best fighters in modern MMA. Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez all fell to 'The Diamond.'

That run culminated in a rematch with then-featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title. With a Fight of the Year performance, Poirier claimed the interim title by way of a unanimous decision.

However, Dustin Poirier failed to unify the belts, coming up short against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. Since then, Khabib has made the decision to hang up the gloves, whilst Poirier has racked up another three victories. He emerged triumphant in a war of attrition against Dan Hooker and completed his trilogy with Conor McGregor by finishing the Irishman twice in 2021.

He will now face off against Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 269.

