5 iconic UFC moments at TD Garden in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, has always held a special place in UFC history. It's no secret that Dana White always delivers stellar fight cards and pivotal matchups in his home city, where fans have witnessed numerous iconic octagon moments.

TD Garden, home to the Boston Celtics, has hosted massive fights over the years. The signature green, the city's raucous sports culture, and the strong Irish-American contingent always create a memorable atmosphere.

On that note, here are the five most iconic UFC moments at TD Garden in Boston.

#5. Chael Sonnen's final UFC victory

Despite never holding undisputed gold, Chael Sonnen's impact on the sport cannot be understated. The outspoken wrestler often talked his way into massive fights, and while he did fall short against the best fighters of his era, he left an indelible mark.

After back-to-back TKO losses to middleweight champion Anderson Silva and light heavyweight king Jon Jones, two Hall of Famers, Sonnen looked to return to winning ways against former titleholder Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua in the main event of a Fight Night in Boston in 2013.

On the same night, Conor McGregor made his first-ever appearance on American soil, beating Max Holloway via decision in the prelims. Urijah Faber put on a dominant performance against Iuri Alcantara, and Travis Browne knocked out Alistair Overeem elsewhere on the card before Chael Sonnen and 'Shogun' squared off in the headliner.

Sonnen charged at his Brazilian foe in the opening seconds and secured a takedown. 'The American Gangster's relentless pressure saw the two light heavyweights scramble for almost an entire round, with both fighters exchanging favorable positions.

With just 13 seconds left in the opening frame, Sonnen latched onto a guillotine choke, forcing the tap from Rua in what turned out to be his final victory in the promotion.

Watch his post-fight interview below:

#4. Sean O'Malley becomes a superstar

After his razor-close win over former champion Petr Yan last year, Sean O'Malley vaulted to the top of the bantamweight division and earned his shot at gold. At UFC 292 in Boston, 'Sugar' took on the most dominant 135-pound champion in promotional history, Aljamain Sterling.

Considering the stylistic matchup, Aljamain Sterling was a massive betting favorite heading into the title fight. Sterling's grappling credentials, coupled with his size and strength, saw many dismiss Sean O'Malley's chances of winning the bantamweight championship.

We later discovered that O'Malley suffered a rib injury six weeks before the fight and didn't train any grappling in the lead-up. All things considered, what 'Sugar' managed to do on the night saw his stardom reach astronomical heights.

After a tetchy opening round, Sterling lunged into range in the first minute of the second frame and got caught by a picture-perfect right counter, which saw the champion face-plant into the canvas. After several follow-up shots, the referee intervened, and O'Malley emerged as a bonafide superstar.

Watch the finish below:

#3. Dominick Cruz's inspiring comeback

Dominick Cruz's career has been infamously plagued with injuries. The former WEC and UFC champion's résumé is worthy of a place in the Hall of Fame, and one can only imagine how much he would've achieved if not for the litany of medical issues during his prime.

Sheer mental strength saw Cruz emerge as a two-time champion in the promotion, with his comeback title-winning win against T.J. Dillashaw in Boston being one of the standout moments of his career.

UFC Fight Night 81 poster [Image via @ufc on Twitter]

Dominick Cruz won the WEC bantamweight title in 2010 and defended it twice before the UFC absorbed the organization. He became the inaugural 135-pound champion in the Dana White-led promotion, racking up two more title defenses before being forced to vacate the championship in 2011.

Lingering ankle and knee issues forced Cruz into a lengthy hiatus from the sport. He returned to action in 2014 against Takeya Mizugaki, winning via 61-second TKO, only to pick up a few more injuries. Notably, amidst his absence from the title picture, T.J. Dillashaw went on to win the belt.

In 2016, Cruz took on Dillashaw for the bantamweight title and, despite the ring rust and inactivity, eked out a split-decision victory. This remains one of the most inspiring moments in MMA history.

Watch his post-fight interview below:

#2. Stipe Miocic tames 'The Predator'

Stipe Miocic won the UFC heavyweight title in 2016 with his knockout victory over Fabricio Werdum in Brazil. The Ohio native then defended his belt twice with KO/TKO victories over Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos. At UFC 220, Miocic took on knockout artist Francis Ngannou, who had quickly dispatched his previous six opponents.

Miocic vs. Ngannou [Image via @ufc on Twitter]

At the time, Francis Ngannou hadn't tasted defeat in the promotion. His knockout wins over veterans Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem saw him emerge as a star, and he was even the betting favorite heading into his first title fight. Considering the power he possesses in his fists, many believed he would put away the champion.

However, Stipe Miocic put on the performance of a lifetime to retain his title. After weathering the early storm, Miocic delivered a wrestling clinic, dragging Ngannou into deep waters. By the third round, 'The Predator' looked slow and had no answers for the champion's game-plan.

All three judges scored the bout 50-44, reflecting Miocic's dominance. His masterclass against 'The Predator' remains one of the most memorable fights in heavyweight history.

Watch their post-fight interviews below:

#1. Conor McGregor's first UFC main event

Conor McGregor's stardom reached new levels with every passing fight during his stellar ascent up the featherweight rankings. After defeating Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Diego Brandao, and Dustin Poirier, McGregor was handed his maiden headlining bout in the UFC, taking on Dennis Siver in Boston.

Conor McGregor and Dennis Siver [Image via @ufc on Twitter]

The hype surrounding Conor McGregor at the time was unlike anything seen previously in the sport. The consensus was that a championship opportunity against then-champion Jose Aldo would be next if he defeated Dennis Siver.

McGregor performed sublimely against Siver, cruising to a comfortable second-round TKO victory. Moments after securing the finish, the enigmatic Irishman jumped the cage and taunted Aldo, seated cage-side, setting up one of the biggest fights ever.

Every McGregor fight after this one was a pay-per-view main event.

Watch a recap of the fight below: