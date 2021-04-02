5 incidents that strained the relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White

At the age of 23, Jon Jones became the youngest-ever UFC champion when he beat light heavyweight champion Mauricio ´Shogun´ Rua at UFC 128. It looked like the UFC and Dana White had a star on their hands for many years to come.

However, due to numerous drug failures, pay rows and suspensions, UFC president Dana White is no longer on good terms with Jon Jones.

Here are five incidents that strained the relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White.

5. Hit and Run

Jon Jones in court

On April 27th, Jones was involved in a hit and run where his car crashed into a pregnant woman’s vehicle. The UFC light heavyweight champion ran from the scene, only to return to grab some money and drug paraphernalia.

The UFC stripped Jones of the light heavyweight belt on April 28th, and he was indefinitely suspended by the promotion. This was the first serious incident that put Jones at odds with Dana White.

4. UFC 200

Interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Press Conference

UFC 200 was promoted as the biggest event in UFC history. It was scheduled to be headlined by the much-anticipated rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Just days before the show, Jones tested positive for two banned substances which led to him being pulled from the fight and banned for one year.

This ruined the UFC’s biggest PPV of the year, further damaging Jones' relationship with Dana White.

3. Show me the money

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

In May 2020, two months after defending his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes, Jones got into a public argument over pay with Dana White.

Jones went public asking to be paid more money to move up to heavyweight while White countered that 'Bones' was wanting Deontay Wilder money ($30 million).

The UFC light heavyweight GOAT then tweeted that he was relinquishing his championship.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

2. Post UFC 214 drug failure

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

After knocking out fierce rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, ‘Bones’ tested positive for illegal drugs again. Jones vehemently denied taking any steroids and claimed that his supplements must have been tainted.

He was suspended for 15 months by USADA. Another lengthy drug suspension only worsened his reputation with UFC president Dana White.

1. Post UFC 260 press conference

At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White seemed to pour cold water on the potential super fight between new champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

White suggested that Jon Jones didn’t want the fight and that Derrick Lewis was next for Francis. This set fire to an already tense relationship between White and 'Bones´ Jones. He immediately tweeted his angry response.

I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight. Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bullshit — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

A huge slap in the face, and I thought we were in good terms. I’ve been sitting here working hard, excited to come back to the company. Just to get that shit https://t.co/O0yauvgkLM — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

As of now, the relationship between Dana White and Jon Jones is bordering on irreparable. Let's hope they can come to terms, and that the Ngannou fight can be made in 2021.