5 incidents that strained the relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White

At the age of 23, Jon Jones became the youngest-ever UFC champion when he beat light heavyweight champion Mauricio ´Shogun´ Rua at UFC 128. It looked like the UFC and Dana White had a star on their hands for many years to come.
However, due to numerous drug failures, pay rows and suspensions, UFC president Dana White is no longer on good terms with Jon Jones.
Here are five incidents that strained the relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White.
5. Hit and Run
On April 27th, Jones was involved in a hit and run where his car crashed into a pregnant woman’s vehicle. The UFC light heavyweight champion ran from the scene, only to return to grab some money and drug paraphernalia.
The UFC stripped Jones of the light heavyweight belt on April 28th, and he was indefinitely suspended by the promotion. This was the first serious incident that put Jones at odds with Dana White.
4. UFC 200
UFC 200 was promoted as the biggest event in UFC history. It was scheduled to be headlined by the much-anticipated rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.
Just days before the show, Jones tested positive for two banned substances which led to him being pulled from the fight and banned for one year.
This ruined the UFC’s biggest PPV of the year, further damaging Jones' relationship with Dana White.
3. Show me the money
In May 2020, two months after defending his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes, Jones got into a public argument over pay with Dana White.
Jones went public asking to be paid more money to move up to heavyweight while White countered that 'Bones' was wanting Deontay Wilder money ($30 million).
The UFC light heavyweight GOAT then tweeted that he was relinquishing his championship.
2. Post UFC 214 drug failure
After knocking out fierce rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, ‘Bones’ tested positive for illegal drugs again. Jones vehemently denied taking any steroids and claimed that his supplements must have been tainted.
He was suspended for 15 months by USADA. Another lengthy drug suspension only worsened his reputation with UFC president Dana White.
1. Post UFC 260 press conference
At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White seemed to pour cold water on the potential super fight between new champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.
White suggested that Jon Jones didn’t want the fight and that Derrick Lewis was next for Francis. This set fire to an already tense relationship between White and 'Bones´ Jones. He immediately tweeted his angry response.
As of now, the relationship between Dana White and Jon Jones is bordering on irreparable. Let's hope they can come to terms, and that the Ngannou fight can be made in 2021.