5 Incidents where former UFC Champion 'Notorious' Conor McGregor went too far

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial approach to creating notoriety.

At the moment, the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion is hinting at a possible return to the Octagon after around a year away from action. He was present at the Bellator Dublin event recently where he was supporting members of the Straight Blast Gym, including Peter Queally and James Gallagher.

One of the things that the authorities were afraid of and the fans were hoping for the moment he was seen at cage-side was that he would storm the Octagon yet again. Given his history, this would not have been surprising.

McGregor has earned infamy with the many incidents which saw him make headlines for the absolute wrong reason. He was not just given the name 'Notorious', but he well and truly earned it.

In this article, we are going to talk about 5 of the most recent incidents, where 'Notorious' Conor McGregor went too far.

#5 Bellator 187

Conor McGregor

Let's begin with the most obvious one.

At Bellator 187, Conor McGregor was present to support the debut of his teammate, Charlie Ward, in Bellator. He was there as a member of the audience and was not a licensed cornerman for Ward.

In the first round, Ward knocked down his opponent and it appeared that the fight was over. Before the referee Dan Miragliotta could officially declare the fight to be over, however, Conor McGregor's excitement got the best of him. He jumped the cage and came into the cage to celebrate with Ward.

When the referee stopped him, he tried to hit the referee, at the same time, hitting the already downed opponent as well.

When he was finally separated, he straddled the cage to continue the celebration. When a Bellator official tried to stop him, he slapped him as well.

The incident was frowned upon, with McGregor not being looked at kindly.

