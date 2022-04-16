5 incredible UFC vs. Bellator fights we'd like to see

The UFC is undoubtedly the world's premier MMA organization. The Dana White-led promotion has the deepest roster in professional combat sports and houses some of the best talent on the planet.

While there's no debate as to whether the UFC is the biggest stage for MMA, the multi-billion dollar company doesn't have ALL the best fighters in the world. Bellator is the second-biggest MMA promotion in the United States and plays home to some high-level fighters who would give their UFC counterparts a real run for their money.

All Access MMA @AllAccessMMA247



The ball is in UFCs court according to Scott Coker



He quoted “we have the best, not (only) 145, we also have the best 135, the best 205, and we have the best fighter I think with Gerard Mousasi at 185,”



#UFC #Bellator UFC vs. Bellator? @BellatorMMA @UFCThe ball is in UFCs court according to Scott CokerHe quoted “we have the best, not (only) 145, we also have the best 135, the best 205, and we have the best fighter I think with Gerard Mousasi at 185,” UFC vs. Bellator? @BellatorMMA @UFC The ball is in UFCs court according to Scott CokerHe quoted “we have the best, not (only) 145, we also have the best 135, the best 205, and we have the best fighter I think with Gerard Mousasi at 185,”#UFC #Bellator https://t.co/DuUoIi3xBR

Both promotions have world-class fighters on their respective rosters. Naturally, comparisons are often drawn between athletes who compete in and around the same weight class, prompting hypothetical discussions as to who would emerge victorious.

UFC president Dana White has reiterated on multiple occasions that he doesn't foresee his company engaging in any cross-promotional bouts. Nonetheless, we thought we'd take a look at five fantasy matchups to book if the two organizations were open to crossover contests.

#5. Petr Yan (UFC) vs. Magomed Magomedov (Bellator) 3

Petr Yan and Magomed Magomedov have already shared the cage twice previously. The duo locked horns for the first time back in 2016, in a championship bout on the Russian regional MMA circuit.

With the vacant ACB bantamweight title on the line, they slugged it out in a highly controversial bout that ultimately produced a questionable decision from the judges.

Yan struggled against his compatriot's wrestling prowess in the opening rounds, but bounced back effectively later on. In the end, Magomedov was awarded a split-decision victory on the night.

However, there are a few points to consider while looking at the result. Notably, Yan was deducted a point following a headbutt in the final round of the bout.

Nevertheless, the fight was a barnburner from start to finish and warranted a rematch.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar26.2016



Magomed Magomedov becomes the first fighter in history to defeat Petr Yan,



when he defeats him by unanimous decision at ACB 32 Mar26.2016Magomed Magomedov becomes the first fighter in history to defeat Petr Yan,when he defeats him by unanimous decision at ACB 32 https://t.co/pgWjS1O4re

More often than not, rematches don't play out the same way as the first fight. When both fighters are more aware of each other's skills, tendencies, and preferences, we tend to witness cagey affairs.

This wasn't the case in the Petr Yan vs. Magomed Magomedov rematch. The second fight was just as entertaining as the first, with far less controversy influencing proceedings.

Both fighters' toughness and durability shone through in the bout as they went the 25-minute distance yet again. Yan came away with a unanimous decision victory to avenge his loss to Magomedov a year prior.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Apr15.2017



Petr Yan avenges his loss to Magomed Magomedov,



when he defeats him in their rematch to reclaim the ACB Bantamweight title Apr15.2017Petr Yan avenges his loss to Magomed Magomedov,when he defeats him in their rematch to reclaim the ACB Bantamweight title https://t.co/GUjQQalN0n

There's clearly something special about this matchup. A potential trilogy bout between the Russian duo would undoubtedly produce fireworks. Both fighters have improved tremendously since their two-fight series, with Yan among the top bantamweights in the UFC and Magomedov having similar success over at Bellator.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman



youtube.com/watch?v=opezv-… By the way, if you haven't seen Yan/Magomedov 1 from ACB 32 you need to get on that: By the way, if you haven't seen Yan/Magomedov 1 from ACB 32 you need to get on that:youtube.com/watch?v=opezv-… https://t.co/eJ7va7VmoT

#4. Stephen Thompson (UFC) vs. Michael Page (Bellator)

Perennial UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is a fan favorite and for good reason. His karate style is a treat to watch, and he's a tricky matchup for any fighter he goes up against.

His opponents often struggle to close the distance against him and tend to get picked apart if they're overzealous. To top it all off, 'Wonderboy' has serious fight-ending power, as is evident in his incredible highlight reel in the UFC.

Thompson has struggled against fighters who have adopted a wrestling-heavy approach in recent times and the blueprint to beat him has been laid out. Most fans would rather see him get matched up with fellow strikers, which allows 'Wonderboy' the freedom to be himself and truly show off his world-class striking.

Check out Stephen Thompson's best finishes in the UFC below:

A potential fight between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Bellator's Michael 'Venom' Page has all the makings of an excellent matchup. Page has endured a similarly turbulent run atop the 170-pound division just like Thompson, having knocked out numerous top contenders but falling short in his championship opportunity.

'MVP' has a huge following, largely thanks to his in-cage antics and unique brand of striking. The enigmatic Brit boasts an excellent professional record of 20-1, comprising 12 knockouts. Notably, he has avenged the lone blemish on his record and has now beaten every fighter he's faced.

Check out some of Michael Page's finishes in Bellator below:

Michael Page has previously hinted that he could potentially join the UFC down the line, but it remains to be seen how things will play out on that front. If he does join the UFC, a fight against Stephen Thompson would serve as the perfect introduction to the octagon for 'MVP'.

bobbinson💀🍻 @bobbysknuckles I REALLY WANT TO SEE THIS FIGHT !!!



MVP vs Wonderboy I REALLY WANT TO SEE THIS FIGHT !!!MVP vs Wonderboy https://t.co/OXej4KPvon

#3. Kamaru Usman (UFC) vs. Yaroslav Amasov (Bellator)

Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion, is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is unbeaten since 2013 and since joining the UFC, has developed into a truly well-rounded mixed martial artist.

Usman's wrestling prowess carried him all the way to the UFC welterweight title, which he won in 2019. Since then, under the guidance of legendary striking coach Trevor Wittman, his stand-up game has improved tremendously. His KO/TKO wins over Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal showed that it's going to take a really special fighter to dethrone the reigning 170-pound kingpin.

Watch Kamaru Usman's incredible championship run in the UFC below:

First and foremost, if there is a fighter out there who can beat Kamaru Usman, he would need to match the Nigerian-born American's wrestling pedigree. Enter Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amasov.

Amasov boasts a perfect professional record of 26-0, comprising nine knockouts and ten submissions. Like Usman, the 28-year-old Ukrainian has enjoyed a rampant rise up the ranks to become a world champion, and looks set to reign over Bellator's 170-pound division for a long time to come.

Watch a compilation of Yaroslav Amasov's highlights below:

A potential bout between Kamaru Usman and Yaroslav Amasov would be a highly intriguing matchup. It would determine who the best welterweight in the world is right now as both fighters are seemingly invincible in their respective promotions.

#2. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC) vs. A.J. McKee (Bellator)

Alexander Volkanovski is the reigning UFC featherweight champion and is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. With his victories over former 145-pound kingpins Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, Volkanovski is undoubtedly the best featherweight to ever grace the octagon. If the Australian manages to defend his title a few more times, he will cement his legacy as the featherweight GOAT.

However, a large section of MMA fans believe that the best 145-pound fighter on the planet doesn't even compete in the UFC. Bellator's A.J. McKee has a real case for being the best featherweight around. He has commented on his UFC counterparts on numerous occasions in the past, and in particular, has been quite disrespectful towards Volkanovski.

McKee is one of the most promising young fighters in all of MMA. Still just 27, 'The Mercenary' boasts an incredibly diverse skillset and has beaten every opponent he's ever faced. His professional record currently stands at 18-1, including six knockouts and seven submissions.

In his most recent outing, he suffered the first loss of his professional career in his rematch with Patricio 'Pitbull'. The fight went the full 25-minute distance and the judges' decision in favor of 'Pitbull' was largely contested by McKee and fans alike.

True MMA aficionados acknowledge the fact that McKee is a world-class talent. His father, former UFC lightweight Antonio McKee, has created a phenomenal fighter whose ceiling is seemingly limitless. He is a true generational prodigy.

Watch a compilation of A.J. McKee's best finishes in Bellator below:

The fact that McKee can make the featherweight limit of 145 pounds is a commendable feat. Standing 5'10" tall, the California native enjoys a significant size advantage over most of his opponents. This would be a massive factor to consider going into a potential bout with Alexander Volkanovski, who is four inches shorter than his Bellator counterpart.

However, Volkanovksi is a master at using his shorter and stockier frame to his benefit. 'The Great' is a cerebral fighter and his speed, shot-selection and footwork could cause real issues for McKee.

On the flipside, 'The Mercenary' is very effective with his long-range strikes, particularly his jabs and push-kicks. It's an incredible matchup and we'll keep our fingers crossed hoping this bout comes to fruition at some point.

#1. Israel Adesanya (UFC) vs. Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)

Who is the best middleweight fighter on the planet?

Three men lay claim to the throne – The UFC's Israel Adesanya, Bellator's Gegard Mousasi and ONE Championship's Reinier de Ridder. All three fighters are dominant champions in their respective promotions.

While de Ridder is an incredible fighter, there are question marks as to the level of competition he's faced so far in his career. This leaves Adesanya and Mousasi as the clear-cut best middleweights in the world.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



“Tonight, I'm the best in the world” - Israel Adesanya



Can we lock Dana White and Scott Coker in a room until they agree to book this fight?



#UFC #Bellator #MMA "I feel I’m the best middleweight in the world" - Gegard Mousasi“Tonight, I'm the best in the world” - Israel AdesanyaCan we lock Dana White and Scott Coker in a room until they agree to book this fight? "I feel I’m the best middleweight in the world" - Gegard Mousasi “Tonight, I'm the best in the world” - Israel AdesanyaCan we lock Dana White and Scott Coker in a room until they agree to book this fight? 😂#UFC #Bellator #MMA https://t.co/Xg3rAxueoz

Israel Adesanya has never tasted defeat at 185 pounds. 'The Last Stylebender' has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the sport in recent times, having defended his title four times following a rapid ascent up the rankings. While his professional MMA record currently stands at 22-1, he has 80 kickboxing bouts under his belt, making him one of the most decorated combat sports athletes ever.

Gegard Mousasi, on the other hand, is a 58-fight MMA veteran. He boasts a professional record of 49-7-2, with 28 knockouts and 12 submissions. The Dutchman is a former Cage Warriors, DREAM and Strikeforce champion, in addition to being the reigning Bellator middleweight titleholder.

Interestingly, he was a top-ranked contender in the UFC before opting to sign with Bellator. He failed to come to terms with the bigger organization and subsequently jumped ship, smartly trading popularity for a bigger paycheck. While he may not be the most well-known name among casual fans, those in the know are well aware of how good he is.

A potential fight between Israel Adesanya and Gegard Mousasi will undoubtedly be a thrilling spectacle. Mousasi has almost twice as much experience as any fighter Adesanya has faced. He has beaten some of the biggest names and is among the most well-rounded fighters to ever grace the sport.

However, Adesanya is a special breed of fighter, the likes of which we've never seen before. The multi-time kickboxing world champion is far ahead of his peers in the striking realm. As his takedown defense continues to improve, it's becoming increasingly unlikely that he'll be dethroned anytime soon.

If we lived in a fantasy world where Dana White was open to cross-promoting with Bellator, Adesanya vs. Mousasi is THE fight to book.

EssentiallySports @es_sportsnews “I Didn’t Know He Was That Good!” Gegard Mousasi In Awe of Israel Adesanya essentiallysports.com/ufc-news-i-did… “I Didn’t Know He Was That Good!” Gegard Mousasi In Awe of Israel Adesanya essentiallysports.com/ufc-news-i-did… https://t.co/mz424KthsU

Edited by David Andrew