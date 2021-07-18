5 intimidating UFC fighters no one wanted to face

It almost goes without saying that UFC fighters are intimidating. Dedicating the majority of one’s life to being supremely skilled at beating people up does that. That being said, there are certain fighters out there that are that much more menacing than others.

There’s a multitude of reasons a fighter can prove to be especially intimidating. Anything from elite-level wrestling skills to one punch knockout power can send competitors running for the hills.

Other times, the intimidation factor is as much psychological as it is physical. Certain fighters have a degree of focus and intensity that others find unsettling.

In this list, we’ll be taking a look at five UFC fighters, past and present, who no one wanted to fight:

#5. UFC light heavyweight veteran Glover Teixeira

Jan Blachowicz’s next challenger first arrived in the UFC in 2012. He came in with a killer’s reputation owing to his 15-straight victories prior to his debut. Many of these victories had come by way of brutal finishes including 13 TKO/KO wins. Teixeira had not lost a fight since 2005 and was widely touted as the man to finally beat Jon Jones.

Teixeira went 5-0 in the UFC to start with, including submission wins over Kyle Kingsbury and James Te-Huna as well as a round one TKO on Ryan Bader. Sadly for Teixeira, he was unable to fulfill the prophecy of putting an end to Jon Jones’ dominance. ‘Bones’ picked up a unanimous decision victory against the Kajukenbo expert at UFC 172.

In the years since, Teixeira has remained a prominent figure in the light heavyweight division. He currently holds the records for most submission wins and most finishes in UFC light heavyweight history.

