Thiago Moises touts Islam Makhachev bout as life-changing

Thiago Moises has come a long way - from being a short notice replacement fighter on his UFC debut to headlining a UFC Fight Night alongside one of the brightest prospects in the UFC lightweight division in Islam Makhachev.

Calling this turn of events life-changing is more than accurate. In a recent interview with UFC.com, Thiago Moises echoed the same sentiment while discussing the opportunity that awaits him.

“My life changed a lot; I’m very happy to be in the main event now. And it’s going to change even more after I beat Islam on July 17th. It’s the challenge. I’m here to fight against the best. To be the best you’ve got to beat the best and I want to be the best,” exclaimed the Brazilian.

We're back this Saturday at #UFCVegas31!



💪 Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moisés

🔥 Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate

💥 Jeremy Stephens vs Mateusz Gamrot pic.twitter.com/osWdZIMvOV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 13, 2021

What to expect from Thiago Moises vs. Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makachev has shouldered the responsibility of reinstating Dagestani dominance in the UFC lightweight division.

With the way the 29-year-old product has been progressing in the promotion, he is well on his way to bringing the lightweight strap back to AKA. The oddsmakers have Makhachev as the favorite against an up-and-coming Thiago Moises.

However, count the Brazilian youngster out at your own peril, for the jiu-jitsu black belt is out for blood. Thiago Moises is well aware of the hype that surrounds his Dagestani opponent. Moises knows that a win against a rising star in Makhachev will be huge for him as he looks to leapfrog his contemporaries in the UFC lightweight rankings.

While a win for Thiago Moises seems unlikely, he could yet shock MMA fans and pundits with his fight IQ. It would do the Brazilian well to ensure that he avoids tracking back to the cage lest he gets overpowered by a barrage of strikes from a relentless Islam Makhachev.

