UFC 275, headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, draws near and fans are very excited for this pay-per-view. Two title fights, the return of former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and plenty more action will take place as the UFC returns to Singapore.

Glover Teixeira is one half of the titular bout. No stranger to his name being on top of the card, the Brazilian will compete in his fourth consecutive main event against rising star, rapid newcomer, and prolific finisher, Jiri Prochazka.

However, for the first time, Glover Teixeira will enter the bout as a UFC champion. Having recently snuffed out the Polish power of Jan Blachowicz en route to scoring a second-round submission, the 42-year-old looks set to make his first title defense. However, the challenges are only difficult at this level of the sport and Prochazka is coming for Teixeira's head. Besting Prochazka won't be easy, but it's doable.

Here are 5 keys to victory for Glover Teixeira.

#5. Forward pressure

Glover Teixeira securing a takedown

Jiri Prochazka is a marauder. He moves forward almost recklessly and is a perpetual threat. He's secured 27 finishes in his 28 fights, which is quite a testament to his finishing abilities. Teixeira can mitigate this danger by being the person to press forward.

Not only will the forward pressure help limit 'Denisa's' attack, but it will work perfectly for the submission-specialist's game plan. The Brazilian is no stranger to finishing either. He's won 28 of his 33 wins by stoppage. Additionally, Teixeira is the more well-rounded finisher with 18 knockouts and 10 submissions on his resume, whereas Prochazka's record shows that he favors the KO victories.

As Glover Teixeira moves forward, Prochazka won't just be thinking about the takedowns, but he'll also need to pay very close attention to the strikes coming his way because the champion absolutely packs a punch.

#4. Secure the takedown

Glover Teixeira dominating in the grappling exchanges

It's no secret that Teixeira's path of least resistance is to take the fight to the mat. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has dominated opponents time and time again once he's able to secure top position in a fight.

It's hard to tell exactly what Prochazka is capable of doing when taken down. He's spent very little time in grappling scenarios thus far in his UFC career and hasn't fought anyone quite like Teixeira.

It's fair to assume that Teixeira will do what Teixeira does if he secure top position. It's getting there that is the hard part. The champion will need to march through Prochazka's unpredictable arsenal in order to get close enough to initiate a grappling scenario.

#3. Attack the body from close range

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira closing the distance

Assuming the takedown doesn't work, what's the next best thing? Fighting from the clinch. Prochazka is dangerous from everywhere. However, if there's grappling involved, the fight is in the champion's wheelhouse.

Once in the clinch, or even just close enough, attacking the body will pay dividends as the fight carries on. Knees from the clinch, ripping to the body, and diversifying the target when throwing combinations – all these will help Teixeira weigh on the the challenger, who hopes to dethrone the 42-year-old.

'Denisa' is no novice. He's got a wealth of experience, having had 31 fights. However, the actual time spent in the octagon favors the champion. He's gone the full five rounds, whereas Prochazka has a penchant for the early finish. Should Teixeira's body attack work out and slow down the challenger, then it'll be an uphill battle for Prochazka the longer the fight goes on.

#2. Drag the fight out if needed

UFC Fight Night: Glover Teixeira at his violent best

As mentioned before, the fight should sway in the favor of the champion the longer it goes. Prochazka will be prepared, but he simply has not been in the deep water that Teixeira has thrived in over the course of his long career.

Of course, if the opportunity presents itself and the champion smells blood in the water, then he should attack it. Otherwise, there's no rush. He has 25 minutes and the confidence of knowing that he can finish fights anywhere between the first and fifth rounds.

The 42-year-old has no need to rush in this fight. His opponent puts on a very hard pace to keep up for five rounds, whereas the champion's attack isn't terribly taxing on himself.

#1. Hunt that submission, Glover Teixeira

UFC 208: Teixeira front headlock on Cannonier

The champion won the belt via submission, and fans can rest assured that he'll be searching for a submission finish come UFC 275. However, Prochazka, in 31 fights, has only been finished three times, so getting the finish will not be a walk in the park by any means.

Teixeira is quite the tactician when it comes to grappling though. He's very good at getting on top and suffocating his opponents. Additionally, he hits really, really hard. Ground and pound to soften up his opponents often opens up submission opportunities.

As seen when dethroning Jan Blachowicz, the Brazilian will capitalize on the slightest mistake made and put his jiu-jitsu skills to work. That's the perks of fighting in your forties: you're about as knowledgable and as experienced as one could be when inside the octagon. Glover Teixeira's best chance at victory is to take it slow, take the fight down, and grab that neck.

