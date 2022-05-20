5 keys to victory for Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55

Holly Holm is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion of the world. As she has since been relegated to a perennial contender, there's no shame in that for she's only been fighting the best in the world.

Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, 'Cyborg' and Valentina Shevchenko are just some of the fighters she has faced but the list of top notch competitors tied to Holm's resume goes on and on. As she continues her quest to recapture UFC gold, she'll be one half of the titular fight for this weekend's Fight Night event.

Opposite to 'The Preacher's Daughter' is Ketlen Vieira. At 3-2 in her last 5, the Brazilian most recently went five-rounds for the first time in her career. The 25-minute affair saw her with a raised hand at the expense of former champion Miesha Tate. Holm has a very formidable opponent in front of her, but this is definitely a winnable fight.

Here are five keys to victory for Holly Holm in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

#5. Holly Holm should make it a kickboxing match

Holm kicking Pennington

It's no secret that Holly Holm, the undefeated amateur kickboxer and former professional boxing champion, would like to keep this fight on the feet. With over half of her wins coming by way of KO/TKO, it's proven that Holm is quite the threat while the fight remains standing.

Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193 ⚡️🌏Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. https://t.co/hE6iDqDmCQ

The former champion has an extensive background in striking, but she is a mixed martial artist to the tee. She can wrestle, she is submission-savvy, and she can definitely strike. Though she can win the fight wherever this bout may find itself, the path of least resistance is clearly to keep this match a standing one.

Holly Holm has one of the best lead-leg sidekicks in the promotion. Couple that with her patented high kicks and straight punches, and fans can witness five rounds or less of vintage Holly Holm.

#4. Avoid a brawl

UFC Singapore Fight Night: Holm avoiding strikes

Keeping the fight standing won't be enough in and of itself and the former bantamweight champion will need to make all of the exchanges, on her part, as technical as possible.

Relying only on landing strikes could lead to being complacent and careless. This would only open more doors of opportunity for 'Fenomeno'. 'The Preacher's Daughter' has done a great job in the past at sticking to the gameplan and not entertaining a slugfest. It's of the utmost importance that she does the same this time around, for a loss would be especially heavy at this stage of her career. Holly Holm went 33-2-3 as a professional boxer and should try her best to show off her boxing chops and keep the fight looking clean.

Ketlen Vieira is an ever-improving fighter. Her striking is improving rapidly and her power should not be taken lightly. As the Brazilian is perhaps reaching her prime, she'll be entering this bout as hungry for victory as ever. It's essential for Holm to avoid getting into a brawl at all costs.

#3. Avoid getting taken down

Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington

Although this is a five-round fight, it at most takes five mistakes for this fight to slip away from the former champion. Should Holm give up a takedown each round, she'll fail to have her hand raised at the end of the fight. Furthermore, if Vieira can get any momentum going for her, then she's very capable of capitalizing on it and running away with the victory.

Holm needs to avoid being in the bottom position and try to take some morale out of the Brazilian whenever she attempts to grapple with her. Avoiding takedowns entirely would be ideal, but not accepting the bottom position should she stumble will be key in keeping the fight in her favor.

The 30-year-old has a suffocation top game. As seen on full display in her sophomore UFC performance against Sara McMann, she's very dangerous and extremely crafty once on top. Keeping the scrambles going and working her way back up to her feet will be very important for the Jackson-Wink fighter.

#2. Fight long

UFC Singapore Fight Night: Holm vs.Correia

Holly Holm has a 1" reach advantage but is on the wrong end of a 1.5" discrepancy in leg reach. Nonetheless, the 40-year-old is one of the best in the organization at fighting long and has a sidekick that can rival Stephen Thompson's.

Holm has excellent fundamentals; her piston-like punches and lightning-quick kicks are always on the minds of her opponents. For good reason, too. These weapons have all helped 'The Preacher's Daughter' in acquiring her eight stoppage victories.

Using her sidekick to let opponents run into the left hand that she's mastered in her successful boxing career and firing off her high kick are all factors for a Holly Holm victory. Should she be able to fight her fight, then fans could see the former champion making another run at the title.

#1. She shouldn't shy away from combinations

UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz

As seen in her first loss as a professional MMA fighter, Holm can be a little predictable at times when she's one and done with her strikes. Holm is very crafty and blends her kicks with punches very well, so she would be wise to do the same come fight night.

Though the single-strike matador-esque style has worked for her in the past, it could be bad news when taking on someone like Ketlen Vieira. The combination striking will instill some trepidation into the Brazilian as she won't know when to shoot for takedowns or when to defend.

Landing these combinations, much like any speculation into combat sports, is much easier said than done. However, Holm, given her boxing accolades, has proven herself to be an elite level striker and if anyone can do it, it's her. Holly Holm looks to prove that she's all but done, and she's very capable of making a statement at the expense of Ketlen Vieira. Letting the combinations fly, along with the aforementioned entries, should see her stating her claim as the next title contender.

