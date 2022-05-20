The UFC is back to bring fans more action from the Apex in Las Vegas. Half of the bout features former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who took the UFC by storm when she knocked out Ronda Rousey. Opposite her is Ketlan Vieira, a contender who most recently fought five rounds for the first time in her career when she defeated former champion Miesha Tate.

Before the title-eliminator match that headlines the event, fans will enjoy a card steeped in hungry athletes looking to advance their status within the company. Events like these are the ones where the stars of tomorrow are born.

As the event draws near, those who will be watching should take note of the relatively unfamiliar matches that will supplement the highly anticipated main event.

Here are 5 under the radar fights at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira:

#5. Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

UFC Fight Night: Martinez kicking Saenz

Perhaps the most soft-spoken athlete in the UFC, Jonathan Martinez lets his fighting speak for him, and it speaks very well. As one of the best boxers in the bantamweight division, the 28-year-old has finished 47% of his wins by KO/TKO.

Though a bout against Davey Grant put a hiccup in Martinez's momentum, he's back to his winning ways and is riding a two-fight winning streak.

Opposite 'Dragon' is Vince Morales, who's riding a two-fight win streak of his own that most recently saw him handing Louis Smolka his first knockout loss. The 30-year-old has already fought the likes of Song Yadong, Benito Lopez and the aforementioned Smolka, proving that he can hang in there with the division's finest.

This bout should be one MMA purists enjoy, and is sure to bring fireworks. With both fighters looking to make it three in a row to accelerate their ascension atop the UFC bantamweight rankings, fans would be wise to tune in early and catch this fight.

#4. Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Park Porter in victory(photo from @parkerportermma via Instagram)

With Jailton Almeida and Parker Porter locking horns, fans should expect an intense 15-minutes or less between these two prospects in the UFC heavyweight division. Parker Porter has been with the promotion since late-2020 and has been relatively successful despite his debut not going his way. A three-fight winning streak fuels the 37-year-old as he looks to propel himself up the ranks.

Porter has a tall task ahead of him, however. A 6'4" task to be specific. Jailton Almeida is a Dana White Contender Series graduate who won his one and only UFC fight via first-round TKO. Originally set to fight at light heavyweight, his opponent pulled out but the Brazilian wanted to fight, resulting in him moving up a weightclass. At heavyweight for his sophomore UFC appearance, the Brazilian looks to extend his winning streak to eleven and maintain his 100% finishing rate.

The heavyweight division is about as open as it's ever been; there's no reigning champion and the top of the division is rather tempestuous. While Almeida normally fights at light heavyweight, a win this Saturday could make heavyweight his new home if things feel right. The same goes for Porter, who would love to use this win as a boost towards the top.

#3. Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

UFC 263: Chase Hooper kicking Steven Peterson

Chase Hooper returns to action for the first time in nearly a year. While the 22-year-old himself isn't an "under the radar" fighter, this bout hasn't received anywhere near the attention that previous Hooper fights have received in the build-up to the event. He is coming off of a loss, but he's an ever-improving fighter and has all the time in the world to get better.

Hooper is a very adept grappler who is coming into his own in the striking department. Seen in his bout against Peter Barrett, fans should never count Hooper out until all is said and done. Looking to bounce back into the win column, Hooper will need to get past Felipe Colares.

Also on the better side of his thirties, 'Cabocao' is due for a win. In his five UFC performances, he's oscillated between wins and losses, not quite able to secure a win streak just yet. Most recently, the Brazilian lost a split decision loss against Chris Gutierrez. Two fighters eager to return to their winning ways is sure to make for entertaining action.

#2. Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

UFC Fight Night - Todorovic punching Townsend

If the judges need to plan ahead for a coffee break, they probably won't be needed for Njokuani and Todorovic. With a combined 20 wins by knockout, the likelihood of this bout seeing the allotted 15-minutes is low.

Chidi Njokuani made his UFC debut back in February after a successful showing in Dana White's Contender Series. The debut lasted only 16 seconds, making for an introduction that grabbed everyone's attention. Looking to take over where his brother Anthony left off, 'Chidi Bang Bang' hopes to take the UFC by storm once again this Saturday.

Detective John Beliah 🔎 @BeliahJohn Chidi njokuani with the second shortest ufc debut ever Chidi njokuani with the second shortest ufc debut ever https://t.co/n5MYY1HyK2

A Serbian adversary stands in the way, however. Dusko Todorovic, also a Contender Series alum, has a bit more tenure in the company. 2-2 in the UFC since a 2020 debut, 'Thunder' is hoping to put together his first win streak in the organization and steal the steam that his opponent is bringing into this bout.

#1. Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

UFC 260: Morales kicking Young

This bout has all the makings for Fight of the Night. Omar Morales is looking to make 2022 his year as he competes for the first time since September 2021. This was a loss to Jonathan Pearce coming after his victory over Shane Young. Morales is sure to be as hungry as ever come Saturday night.

"Hunger" feels thematic in this bout, as Uros Medic could very well be as motivated as ever following his first professional loss. "You either win or learn" is a phrase often used in MMA, and a loss to Jalin Turner is nothing for one to hang their head over. Too much too soon for 'The Doctor', perhaps, but this upcoming fight could show him triumphing over adversity.

UFC @ufc



Uros Medic made a strong case to sign!



Watch the final fight now on E+ DOMINANT.Uros Medic made a strong case to sign!Watch the final fight now on E+ DOMINANT.🇷🇸 Uros Medic made a strong case to sign!Watch the final fight now on E+ https://t.co/LuTvwT5DIC

Exciting in both his Contender Series match and his UFC debut, the 29-year-old has a 100% finishing rate. Morales will look to keep that intact whilst returning to the win column and proving that he is the fighter that many speculated him to be following his debut.

Edited by Matt Boone