'The Tarantula' Jalin Turner claims he sold a huge part of his tarantula collection to "make ends meet" ahead of UFC 266

Jalin Turner has revealed that he had to part ways with most of his pet tarantulas to "make ends meet" ahead of his UFC 266 fight.

Turner, who submitted Uros Medic in a preliminary matchup at Saturday night's pay-per-view, told reporters that his exotic pet collection has significantly shrunk since his last UFC appearance. At his post-fight press conference, Turner said:

"Actually, I cut down, I sold a lot. I haven't fought in a year so I have to make ends meet and I sold like over 20 tarantulas. I only have four right now."

The last time Turner saw action prior to UFC 266 was last September at Fight Night 177. He defeated Brok Weaver via submission in the second round.

Watch Jalin Turner talk about selling a large part of his tarantula collection below:

The 26-year-old up-and-coming lightweight is a known arachnid enthusiast. Evidently, Turner's passion for giant spiders was the inspiration behind his in-cage monicker, 'The Tarantula.'

A look at Turner's Instagram profile will show just how avid of an exotic pet collector he is.

Aside from tarantulas, Turner apparently owns a pitbull, a scorpion, a python and at least two dwarf monitor lizards. He's also posted videos of himself feeding his reptile pets.

'The Tarantula' Jalin Turner preys on Uros Medic

After UFC 266, Jalin Turner may have secured enough money to once again grow his collection. The California native is in the running to earn a Performance of the Night bonus after his tremendous rear-naked choke finish of Uros Medic.

Much like his pet predators, Turner methodically picked his opponent apart before going in for the kill. The Dana White's Contender Series alum overwhelmed Medic with his striking before forcing him into the ground.

Also Read

From there, Turner wasted no time taking his opponent's back and sinking in a rear-naked choke, making Medic tap out at the 4:01 mark of the opening round. Turner's performance earned him his third consecutive victory and second win by way of submission.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard