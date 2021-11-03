5 lightweights who have the best chance of ending Islam Makhachev's winning streak

At UFC 267, Islam Makhachev picked up his biggest win to date, submitting Dan Hooker in the first round. The win took Makhachev's streak to nine in a row and given his dominant performances, there are no signs of him losing any time soon.

Makhachev is increasingly looking the part as the heir apparent following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The way he swarmed Hooker this Sunday was reminiscent of the grappling-heavy style that saw Khabib be so successful.

With that being said, Makhachev still has some ways to go in his quest to become UFC lightweight champion. He is also yet to face the majority of the top names in the division, with Hooker being the first high-profile fighter he has defeated.

Given how good Makhachev has looked in his recent performances, it seems clear that it will take an elite fighter at the top of their game to end the current win streak.

On that note, here are five match-ups that could see Islam Makhachev's win streak finally come to an end:

#5. Michael Chandler vs. Islam Makhachev

Chandler also has a first-round finish over Dan Hooker

Michael Chandler is currently scheduled to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 this weekend. Regardless of the result, Chandler could find himself taking on Islam Makhachev next.

While 'Iron' may be relatively new to fans who only watch the UFC, he has been taking on elite fighters and competing in championship bouts for years. His latest fight saw him come incredibly close to adding UFC gold to his resume.

Chandler boasts both exceptional wrestling skills and powerful striking that could pose a challenge for Makhachev. He, like Makhachev, finished Dan Hooker in the first round in a performance that showed everyone just how dangerous he can be.

Having the knockout power that Chandler possesses is an important path to victory for anyone facing Makhachev, as he can end any bout with one strike. His wrestling prowess could also be important in preventing Makhachev from taking him down.

While Islam Makhachev would likely be the favorite in this bout in some people's eyes, Chandler is a talented veteran who could provide a difficult match-up.

