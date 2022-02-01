5 locations the UFC should host an event in

The UFC have established themselves as the global leaders of MMA. Under the leadership of their president Dana White, they have had many historical events. The sport has gone from being illegal to a hot commodity for major networks.

They’ve hosted events in venues like Madison Square Garden and the United Center, and stadiums like Rogers Centre and Marvel Stadium. In addition, the promotion has continued to set attendance records and cemented their status as the premier destination for MMA.

Despite expanding their reach each year, the promotion has yet to host events in many notable cities and venues. There’s plenty of star power in the promotion as well as the Conor McGregor, who’s still clearly the sport’s biggest draw. The promotion should use their star power to generate interest in their next massive event. This list will look at 5 locations the UFC should host events in.

#5. UFC Africa: Moshood Abiola National Stadium

For years, Africa has been discussed as being the site of a big UFC pay-per-view event. The promotion’s event schedule and the global pandemic also didn’t do the continent any favors. There has never been a better time for the promotion to host an event in Africa than right now. With the magnitude of the first event and possibly all three African champions competing, a stadium would be an ideal venue.

The promotion currently have three champions of African origin, which they have never had. Francis Ngannou is the reigning heavyweight champion, Israel Adesanya is the middleweight champion, and Kamaru Usman is the welterweight champion. With two of their champions being Nigerian, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium would be the perfect venue. The stadium seats a capacity well over 60,000 is the home of the Nigerian national soccer team.

All three champions have expressed a desire to compete in an event in Africa and they could get their wish. White has been open to the idea of hosting an event in Africa once the pandemic allows them to do so and it will be interesting to see when this can happen.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim