5 most logical fights to make in the UFC bantamweight division

Aljamain Sterling's victory over Petr Yan last weekend at UFC 259 marked the first instance of a champion getting crowned by disqualification. It now appears that a rematch between the two bantamweights could be one fight the UFC could make in the upcoming months.

However, Sterling's back-and-forth with Henry Cejudo on Twitter and the latter's hint about making his UFC comeback on Sports Nation earlier this week suggest that some other interesting rivalries might be sprouting in the UFC's 135lbs division.

Things are bound to get spiced up when former champion T.J. Dillashaw will make his expected return to the Octagon following his two-year-long suspension this year.

Five logical fights the UFC could make in the next few months:

Let's have a look at the five most logical matchups the UFC could put together in the coming months:

#1 Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling have been going back and forth on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo was among the first to throw a jibe at 'Aljo' for pretending to be hurt by Petr Yan's illegal strike at UFC 259.

The fact that Sterling sat through the post-fight interview but responded to criticism on Twitter immediately after suffering a concussion that disqualified his opponent appears to have bemused Henry Cejudo.

He got concussed and he couldn't fight but he could conduct a full ass interview and tweet after... this is why an Olympic gold medal is greatest accomplishment an athlete could do! But hey @funkmasterMMA at least you know you could make it Hollywood. And I’m not evening hating pic.twitter.com/YNUUMRfbvs — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

Henry Cejudo made waves when he hinted on Sports Nation earlier this week about a comeback from retirement.

The former double champion also took multiple digs at Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan and said that it would take him just two rounds to finish them both. Aljamain Sterling took offence to the former champion's flak and called him out on social media.

Aljamain Sterling offers to fight a former bantamweight champion, but it's not Petr Yan 👀



(via @funkmasterMMA) pic.twitter.com/hfrODqhJRQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2021

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport at UFC 249. Following a second-round victory over Dominick Cruz, Triple C announced that he had accomplished every possible feat in the sport and decided to retire from MMA altogether.

However, judging by his recent posts on Twitter, it appears that the Olympic gold medalist may return to claim his throne.

Advertisement

You know what’s crazy these guys are fighting over a sliver medal 🥈 watching these guys fight on Saturday let me know that I’m on another level on top of another level, on top of another level, on top of the other level. I’d stop both of these dude in no less than 2 @danawhite pic.twitter.com/bKIoBUTFJW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2021

#2 Petr Yan vs TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw has called Petr Yan a cheater following his UFC 259 debacle.

An illegal knee, reportedly prompted by his corner, cost Petr Yan his Bantamweight title at UFC 259.

Right away, former champion TJ Dillashaw called out Yan for being a cheater for his illegal strike. Taking a dig at the Russian, Dillashaw said the Yan needed a 'crash course in the rules of the sport he was once a champion in'.

And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch. — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) March 7, 2021

TJ Dillashaw tested positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) in January 2019, following his loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn.

After serving a two-year suspension, Dillashaw is expected to make a grand return this year. Going by the shots he took at Sterling and Yan following UFC 259, it appears that Dillashaw is ready to get right in the mix with the top five bantamweight contenders.

Advertisement

Leading up to UFC 259, Petr Yan chose TJ Dillashaw as the most probable title challenger following his unsuccessful title defence against Aljamain Sterling.

In an interview with James Lynch, the former champion expressed his interest in fighting the Colorado native and is not worried if the UFC put Dillashaw up for title contention right after his suspension.

Who will fight the winner of the #UFC259 bantamweight title fight? 🤔



Champion Petr Yan says if he's victorious, he's open to fighting TJ Dillashaw next if the price is right 💰



Full interview via @fanaticsview 🎙️ https://t.co/HJRrM317uX pic.twitter.com/6qVYTjy4zS — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) January 29, 2021

#3 Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen has been reportedly offered a fight against Dillashaw.

Advertisement

Cory Sandhagen recently revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience that he has been asked by the UFC to take on the returning TJ Dillashaw in the Bantamweight division after the latter's two-year-long hiatus.

'Sandman' has stated that Dana White approached him with the Dillashaw fight proposition that would determine the number one contender in the division.

"I know Dana yesterday was talking about how they're trying to set up a #1 contender's spot with TJ Dillashaw, that fight has been brought up to me also. So hopefully, either that happens, or we'll see how the title fight goes and see what the champ is kinda asking for after that," said Sandhagen.

Cory Sandhagen confirms the UFC is working on booking TJ Dillashaw as his next opponent 🔥 #UFC #MMAhttps://t.co/CiXeE5AcRA — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 6, 2021

Following his submission loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250, Cory Sandhagen, the number 2 bantamweight fighter, has been on a tear with two consecutive impressive wins.

Sandhagen KO'd Marlon Moraes with a spinning heel kick and put a halt on the title aspirations of Frankie Edgar with a devastating flying knee.

Advertisement

#4 Cody Garbrandt vs Jose Aldo

Cody Garbrandt respectfully called out Jose Aldo recently.

Former champion Cody Garbrandt made a huge splash in the Bantamweight talent pool when he brutally KO'd Rafael Assuncao at UFC 250, marking his return to the division. Now, the former champion wants to cement his legacy as the best fighter with a victory over Jose Aldo next.

Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion, dropped down to 135 lbs in 2019 and lost a decision to Marlon Moraes. However, the majority of the spectators and MMA analysts cried out 'robbery' and believed Aldo won the fight against Moraes. Dana White offered a title fight to Aldo against Petr Yan, but Aldo failed to capture his belt.

Up-and-comer Marlon 'Chito' Vera was the next target for the UFC veteran, and this time Aldo churned out a unanimous decision victory over the Cuban. Aldo is now ranked #5 in the division and has reportedly agreed with Cody Garbrandt's proposal for a bantamweight clash.

We doing this @josealdojunior @danawhite ?? We both say send the contracts 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/o6jJRjsKrY — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

#5 Dominick Cruz vs Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs Dominick Cruz is an exciting possible matchup at UFC Bantamweight.

Dominick Cruz bounced back into the win column with his victory over Casey Kenny at UFC 259. The former UFC/WEC bantamweight champion created history with 13 victories in the 135 lbs bracket.

Dominick Cruz took a break from fighting in 2016 following his loss to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207. It was reported at that time that Cruz was suffering from a torn groin and ACL, so he decided to take some time off for recovery that year.

'Magic' Marlon Moraes, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight losing skid after back-to-back losses in 2020. If the UFC decides to match up Moraes with Dominick Cruz, it would certainly make for a great matchup, as both the contenders need a win to get back into the title contention picture.