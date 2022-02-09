5 lower-ranked UFC fighters who always produce exciting fights in the octagon

The UFC’s roster is absolutely huge these days, with well over 600 fighters contracted to the promotion in 12 different weight classes.

While the UFC’s title contenders usually draw the most focus, the promotion is also home to a number of lower-ranked fighters who always produce great fights inside the octagon.

These fighters are arguably just as important to the promotion as the best fighters in the world. After all, each event tends to see around 12 fights on offer – meaning, guaranteed excitement is a huge positive.

While these fighters may never climb into the top 10 in their respective weight classes, they’re all must-see attractions due to their style and should remain with the promotion for years to come.

Here are five lower-ranked fighters who always produce exciting fights in the octagon.

#5. Adrian Yanez – UFC bantamweight contender

Adrian Yanez's aggressive style has quickly turned him into a firm fan favourite

Adrian Yanez is not currently ranked in the top 15 at bantamweight. However, if he continues on his current trajectory, there’s no way he’ll not be eligible for a list like this in the near future.

If the Texas-based 135 lb prospect doesn’t make it all the way to the top of the UFC, then he’ll probably remain a part of the promotion’s roster for as long as he continues to fight.

That’s because ever since his octagon debut in 2020, Yanez has produced nothing but seriously exciting fights. Right now he’s 4-0 in his career with the UFC, and incredibly, he’s taken home the $50k bonus award for each of those performances.

Yanez’s style is a simple one. Aggressive to a fault, he looks to hunt his opponents down with a tornado of violent strikes. Whether it’s with his hands or feet, he’s always looking to do serious damage.

Sure, that style can get him into trouble at times. He was losing to Randy Costa in their bout before turning up the heat to put him away in the later rounds. Furthermore, he took a lot of bad shots from Davey Grant in a split-decision victory.

However, it’s that aggressive style that makes him so entertaining to watch. This means that every time his name appears on a card, fans should ensure that they tune in. Right now, it’s arguable that he’s the promotion’s most entertaining fighter at 135 lb.

