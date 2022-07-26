5 dream main events for a future UFC London fight night

Last weekend's UFC London event may not have reached the same heights as the event in London earlier this year, but UK MMA once again had a strong showing. While Tom Aspinall suffered heartbreak in the main event, there were incredible performances by Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann that set the O2 on fire.

While it remains to be seen when the UFC will next return to the UK, Dana White will have no shortage of options when picking out the main event. Here are five dream main events for a UFC London fight night in the future:

#5. Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Johnson - UFC lightweight division

Pimblett and Johnson have a combined record of 39-21

Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest stars in the UFC today. While he may still be new to the organization, he is very clearly a fan favorite and has produced impressive finishes every time he’s stepped inside the octagon. His popularity is already at a level worthy of headlining a fight night event.

The blonde-haired Liverpudlian still has some room for improvement, so the UFC would be smart to give him one or two more opponents before giving him a ranked opponent. At the same time, for a main event, the UFC would have to put him against a name that carries some weight with the fans.

Michael Johnson may no longer be competing at the level that saw him KO Dustin Poirier, but his recent bouts have shown he is still a very solid UFC lightweight. The fight would give both men a huge opportunity and seems like a suitable match-up for both men at this stage of their careers.

#4. Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes II - UFC heavyweight division

Aspinall and Blaydes have a combined record of 29-6 (1 NC)

Just when it seemed like fans were poised for another incredible night at the O2, Tom Aspinall’s freak injury in the main event ended the evening on a sour note. While it remains unclear just how long he will need to recover from this injury, when he does so, a rematch against Blaydes could make sense.

Some felt Curtis Blaydes was getting the better of Aspinall this weekend, but it seems unfair to judge either fighter’s performance based on 15 seconds of competition. With Aspinall already proving he is better than the vast majority of heavyweights, there is a somewhat limited list of opponents that would make sense for the British fighter.

Aspinall's next opponent will depend on who is available when he returns to action, but someone on the level of Curtis Blaydes or Tai Tuivasa makes sense. As appealing as that Tuivasa match-up is, the story of Aspinall seeking redemption for what took place on Saturday would be incredible to see play out.

#3. Darren Till vs. Jack Hermansson - UFC middleweight division

Till and Hermansson have a combined record of 41-11 (1 NC)

Darren Till remains incredibly popular with both UK and US fans alike. Despite his recent struggles, Till's infectious personality has kept him in the running as a potential opponent for the likes of Israel Adesanya and other top middleweights. When he is finally able to make his return to action, the UFC could immediately plug him into a main event match-up.

He was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson this past weekend but was forced to pull out with another injury. Instead, Hermansson faced Chris Curtis and won via unanimous decision. The UFC could capitalize on his successful introduction to UK fans and reschedule him in a bout against the Liverpool scouser.

The bout also makes a lot of sense in terms of middleweight rankings. Both men have struggled against the very top of the division and will likely need a top 10 win to re-enter the title conversation. The bout would have high stakes and could be a huge deal for the European market.

#2. Arnold Allen vs. Max Holloway - UFC featherweight division

Allen and Holloway have a combined record of 41-8

Arnold Allen may not be the biggest name in MMA, but his 11-fight winning streak has pushed him into the title conversation. He will likely need one more win over a highly-ranked contender to secure a title shot, and there are few bigger names in the sport than Max Holloway.

The fight could make sense for the former UFC featherweight champion if he chooses to remain in the division. It seems incredibly unlikely that he will fight for the title any time soon given his three losses to champion Alexander Volkanovski, so he will have to try and squash the contenders in the division if he remains at 145 pounds.

This fight would be a huge deal in London, as it would bring one of the biggest fighters in the sport to town versus a hometown favorite. Even if Allen were to lose, he would become a much bigger name in a division that needs some new blood.

#1. Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal - UFC welterweight division

Edwards and Masvidal have a combined record of 54-19 (1 NC)

Leon Edwards has already stated his intention to defeat Kamaru Usman and take the belt back to the O2 for his revenge on Jorge Masvidal. The pair had a run in backstage all the way back in 2019, and the bad blood has lingered ever since. After Edwards' title fight, a bout with Masvidal would be very special.

What works in this bout's favor is that it could be booked regardless of whether Edwards wins or loses his bout against Usman. Even with a loss, Edwards would likely land in a similar spot to Masvidal in the rankings, and the demand for this fight would likely not take too much of a hit.

This is the biggest possible fight the UFC could realistically put on for the UK market right now. It could also be a great way to build Edwards as a star, as he hasn’t connected with the fans in the same way as some of the other UK fighters to emerge over the past few years.

