5 fights that ended up being missed opportunities for the UFC

Since taking over as UFC president, Dana White has put many memorable fights together that fans wanted to see. However, there have been many potential super fights that ended up becoming missed opportunities.

For years, there have been fights that fans have clamored for and have not gotten the chance to see. Timing is everything for the UFC and sometimes they have been guilty of taking a little too much time. Here is a list of 5 fights that were missed opportunities for the UFC.

#5. UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn vs. UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber

It’s crazy to think that two of the biggest stars of the sports’ lighter weight classes never faced off inside the octagon. A missed opportunity for the UFC was not setting up a fight between then-UFC lightweight champion BJ Penn and then-WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber.

The WEC joined the Zuffa banner in 2007, when both Penn and Faber were champions of their divisions. Looking back at each fighter's record, the perfect time would have been late 2008. Faber retained his title against former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver at WEC 34 on June 1, 2008, while Penn retained his title against Sean Sherk at UFC 84 on May 24, 2008.

Penn-Faber would have been the perfect Zuffa ad for the WEC because the UFC did not have a bantamweight or featherweight division at that time. The bantamweight and featherweight divisions would not join the UFC until the WEC merger in 2010. Penn-Faber would have been a great introduction to the WEC’s lighter weight-classes.

Timing wise, the fight could have taken place in September 2008. Faber’s title defense against Mike Brown and Penn’s title shot against Georges St-Pierre could have then been slightly pushed back.

Another instance where the fight could have been booked was in 2014, when Penn moved down to 145lbs. Instead of Frankie Edgar coaching opposite BJ Penn on The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC could have gone with Urijah Faber.

