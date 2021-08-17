Urijah Faber addresses rumors about him returning to action against Marlon Vera

Urijah Faber recently cleared all doubts about him returning to the octagon against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, the former WEC featherweight champion dismissed rumors of a potential return on October 30.

Urijah Faber also revealed that he dislocated the little finger of his right hand, which further shuns any idea of a comeback in the near future.

Asked about a potential comeback against Marlon Vera at UFC 267, Urijah Faber told Ariel Helwani:

"No. Not that I know of. You know what? I just did an interview with The Schmo. In that he was asking if I was gonna come back and fight. And then I said you know, whatever, maybe, blah blah blah... I'll see what happens. I just recently dislocated my poor little pinky there (little finger of right hand). Which I was shocked, not like I hit a fist or anything as if, now it's been almost six weeks. So I'm not even thinking of fighting anybody if I can't make a fist with my right hand at all."

Check out Urijah Faber's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Urijah Faber is not opposed to the idea of a comeback

While Urijah Faber will not be returning to the octagon on October 30, 'The California Kid' is not completely opposed to the idea of a comeback.

Faber also revealed that he had shown interest in the proposal when contacted by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

However, Faber claimed that Shelby never followed up on the offer despite two attempts on his part. Urijah Faber further told Ariel Helwani:

"But I did have my manager say Sean Shelby ask me if I wanted that fight in October. And I said 'Hey let's meet in Texas, sit down and talk'. Cause they do throw up fights for me on occasions. And I'm not completely out of the idea. But it was like two shifts in the night at the event, never spoke, never talked about it. I asked him twice to talk about it and didn't happen. I would like to hear what the deal was, kind of tell him my scenario, but never really happened."

Edited by Harvey Leonard