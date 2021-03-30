Jon Jones pay per fight: What has been Bones' biggest UFC payday thus far?

Jon Jones' most lucrative fight to date was the rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, which ended as a no-contest. Bones allegedly received $580,000 for that fight.

Funny enough, the fight's original result - a knockout win for Jones - was overturned after he tested positive for turinabol metabolite and became a no-contest.

According to the Sports Daily, Jon Jones has made almost $10 million in career earnings from his 26 MMA matches competing in the UFC so far.

While his two most profitable paydays were against Cormier, Jon Jones got paid only $12,000 for his first fight in the promotion against Andre Gusmao in 2008.

Jon Jones earned $20,000 for his only loss as a mixed martial artist against Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter 10 finale in 2009.

Jon Jones is asking for more money

UFC 182: Jon Jones v Cormier

Jon Jones has continuously fallen out with UFC president Dana White, insisting with the promotion's boss that he deserves a higher purse for his performances.

In the latest installment of the dispute, Jon Jones is threatening to not accept fighting Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title if the company does not increase his payment.

I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

For comparison, Conor McGregor, the biggest star in the UFC,allegedly earned $5 million plus a piece of pay-per-view sales for his last fight against Dustin Poirier in January 2020.

Jon Jones pay per fight record

UFC 87 (09/08/2008): Win over Andre Gusmao - $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus);

UFC 94 (31/01/2009): Win over Stephan Bonnar - $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus);

UFC 100 (11/07/2009): Win over Jake O'Brien - $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus);

TUF 10 Finale (05/12/2009): Loss to Matt Hamill - $20,000;

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones (21/03/2010): Win over Vera - $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus);

UFC Live: Jones vs Matyushenko (01/08/2010): Win over Vladimir Matyushenko - $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus);

UFC 126 (05/02/2011): Win over Ryan Bader - $215,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus);

UFC 128 (19/03/2011): Win over Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua - $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus);

UFC 135 (24/09/2011): Win over Quinton Jackson - $275,000 ($200,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus);

UFC 140 (10/12/2011): Win over Lyoto Machida - $475,000 ($400,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus);

UFC 145 (21/04/2012): Win over Rashad Evans - $400,000;

UFC 152 (22/09/2012): Win over Vitor Belfort - $465,000 ($400,000 to show, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus);

UFC 159 (27/04/2013): Win over Chael Sonnen - $400,000;

UFC 165 (21/09/2013): Win over Alexander Gustafsson - $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus);

UFC 172 (26/04/2013): Win over Glover Teixeira - $400,000;

UFC 182 (03/01/2015): Win over Daniel Cormier - $550,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus);

UFC 197 (23/04/2016): Win over Ovince Saint Preux - $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 214 (29/07/2017): No-contest with Daniel Cormier - $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship);

UFC 232 (29/12/2018): Win over Alexander Gustafsson - $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay);

UFC 235 (02/03/2019): Win over Anthony Smith - $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay);

UFC 239 (06/06/2019): Win over Thiago Santos - $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay);

UFC 247 (08/02/2020): Win over Dominick Reyes - $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay).

Total UFC Earnings: $7,230,000