Francis Ngannou gives a potential date for UFC Heavyweight Title fight with Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou has hinted at when he will be defending his UFC heavyweight belt for the first time.

'The Predator' finally reached his goal of becoming the weight class champion after beating Stipe Miocic with a second-round knockout at UFC 260 last weekend.

The two had previously met at UFC 220, but on that occasion, Miocic managed to defend his belt for the third time in his career. A trilogy fight seems unlikely.

UFC president Dana White claimed that Jones would fight the winner of UFC 260 and make his debut in his new weight class fighting for the championship.

Speaking as the new UFC Heavyweight Champion at ESPN's First Take, Francis Ngannou shared two potential dates where he would be available to fight Jones.

"The Jon Jones fight is a very interesting fight. I have been calling that out for quite a while. I am very interested in it, and I am ready for that fight. As I said, I am ready for that fight whenever it is. I am ready by July or August," said Francis Ngannou.

.@francis_ngannou is ready to fight Jon "Bones" Jones.



"I'm ready for that fight whenever it is. I'm ready by July or August." pic.twitter.com/XoWCR9fqli — First Take (@FirstTake) March 29, 2021

However, right after crowning Ngannou as the new Heavyweight Champion, the UFC boss suggested that Derrick Lewis could be the first to challenge The Predator instead of Jones.

If what White suggested materializes, it would be the second time Lewis and Ngannou would face each other inside the octagon. The Predator suffered the second loss of his career against the American at UFC 226.

Jon Jones wants more money to fight Francis Ngannou

UFC 200 New York Press Event

The only thing on the way right now for the Heavyweight super fight to happen is Jon Jones asking for more money, a wish which the promotion is apparently resisting to concede.

In a recent Twitter rant, 'Bones' blasted Dana White for suggesting he was afraid to face Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight title.

Jones claimed that the only reason he disagreed with performing in the fight was that he thought he deserved a better paycheck.

"I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative," said Jon Jones.

I’ve been talking about getting paid more for over a year now, has nothing to do with France is winning the belt. I fear no man, i’ve been beating up on heavy weight since I was a skinny kid. Gain all this size and strength just to suddenly be afraid? Sure let’s switch narrative — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

After a decade of dominance in the UFC Light Heavyweight division, Jones decided to move up and venture himself into the promotion's heaviest weight class.