"Dana setting the media up for games" - Cris Cyborg suggests Jon Jones should leave the UFC for better pay

Cris Cyborg told Jon Jones she had to leave the UFC to receive more money for her performances inside the cage.

The former UFC women's featherweight champion left the world's most famous fighting organization in 2019 after a sequence of controversies with its president, Dana White.

Following her UFC departure, Cyborg joined Bellator, where she has already captured the promotion's women's featherweight belt.

Cyborg and White continued their verbal sparring even after she left the UFC. She constantly slams the promotion for its actions, usually aiming at White for criticism.

This time around, Cyborg advised former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones that she only got a payment that satisfied her once she left the UFC.

"I had to fight out my contract and leave the organization to get better pay."

Jon Jones recently decided to move up weight classes. After a decade of dominance competing at 205 lb, 'Bones' challenged himself to perform in the UFC's heaviest division.

White has already announced that Jones will face the heavyweight champion for his first fight in the division.

After UFC 260, where Francis Ngannou took Stipe Miocic's belt, White encouraged Jones to move down to middleweight, suggesting that he would be afraid of facing the new champion and even offering Derrick Lewis the title fight.

Jon Jones blasted White's comments in a rant on his Twitter account, where he claimed the only reason he would back off from a fight with Ngannou would be because of money.

Questioned by fans if he wanted the title fight, Jones made clear that the only issue right now is that he wants a better payment than what the UFC has offered him.

When the UFC boss suggested she would be afraid to fight Amanda Nunes, Cyborg, who has had a similar issue with White in the past, supported Jon Jones with his struggle.

"You already know the game, champ! Dana [White is] setting the media up for games."

Jon Jones claimed Francis Ngannou's knockout power doesn't frighten him

Francis Ngannous was crowned the new UFC heavyweight champion after an impressive knockout victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

The Cameroonian-French mixed martial artist will likely make his first belt defense against Jon Jones, who recently moved up from light heavyweight. But according to Jones, he is not afraid of his opponent's strength and claimed to have already faced faster punchers throughout his career in the UFC.