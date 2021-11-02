5 MMA fighters with the most outrageous Halloween costumes

With the spooky season in full swing, there’s no way a personality-driven sport like MMA can be left out of the excitement.

MMA fighters of all shapes, sizes, ages, and creeds have long embraced the holiday tradition, putting their best foot forward when it comes to boasting the most iconic costumes possible. However, not all MMA fighter costumes are created equally.

Some are better than others, some are more creative than others, and some are even, dare we say, a little bit scary.

After scouring the web, it’s clear that there’s no lack of creativity in the MMA community when it comes to Halloween. Through social media, MMA fighters have been able to share their costumes with their fans and fellow athletes.

Here are the five MMA fighters with the most outrageous Halloween costumes from the last few years.

#5. Demetrious Johnson and family

While Demetrious Johnson's family’s costumes may not have been coordinated, they deserve a lot of credit for the sheer chaos alone. Along with being one of the best MMA fighters in the world, Johnson is a fantasy and video game aficionado, so you can bet his creativity shines on Halloween.

From left to right, there’s no real theme, just a handful of costumes with separate lore and origins. For that reason, the Johnson family has to be included on this list.

In summation: two leopards, a praying mantis, a motocross biker, a friendly zombie, and Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo.

What really makes the costumes great are the small details. To start, Demetrious—the one in the Stormtrooper-esque motocross mask—is wearing what looks to be a professional chef uniform. Why? Who knows! The hilarity of the situation is magnified when considering the motocross chef is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Additionally, the praying mantis is holding up a cut-out of a grasshopper, and the zombie—who is covered in blood—is holding up a peace sign while sporting a friendly grin.

So, what do these characters have in common? Not much! But does it matter? Not really! It’s great to see the Johnson family embracing Halloween with an amalgamation of different costumes.

Sometimes art doesn’t need to make sense, it just needs to be appreciated. Kudos to the Johnson family.

